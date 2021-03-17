Pointillist Named a Best Place to Work

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BestPlacesToWork–The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded Pointillist a Best Place to Work. The organization sought to identify companies that are actively working to improve their own performance through efforts to challenge employees in environments that make work fun and engaging.

“Creating a great place to work is at the very center of our cultural values. We work hard, emphasize fun and a shared mission, and focus on providing services that our team values because that’s the kind of experience we want,” said Ron Rubbico, CEO. “It’s a virtuous cycle that attracts and retains great people, speeds our growth, and greatly benefits our customer experience as well.”

“Congratulations to Pointillist for building an organization focused on employee engagement and performance,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “This clearly was the most challenging year for many companies and it is clear this is a great place to work and employee feedback is not only listened to, but acted upon. Congratulations to the entire team.”

About Pointillist

Pointillist is an award-winning provider of customer journey management software that enables enterprises to dramatically improve customer experience by connecting the dots between customer behavior and business outcomes. By aggregating customer data from any source, Pointillist enables CX, analytics, customer care and marketing teams to work together to analyze, monitor and orchestrate omnichannel experiences. Customer-centric organizations such as Comcast and Truist Financial rely on Pointillist to quantify the impact of CX on KPIs such as revenue, churn and customer lifetime value. Pointillist is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and located on the web at www.pointillist.com and on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

