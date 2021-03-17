Scale Computing Delivers High-Performing, Efficient, and Scalable IT Infrastructure to Transportation Services Industry

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced continued momentum within the transportation industry, thanks to Scale Computing’s HC3, which allows transportation organizations — whether they are over-the-road, rail, marine, or air — to optimize operations with self-healing, automated infrastructure for all applications.

“The transportation industry has a lot of moving parts, from new CO2 emission rules to a fast-growing number of cyber-attacks. Transportation vehicles, vessels, and crew are vulnerable and require onboard computer infrastructure technology that is simple, secure, and resilient,” said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. “Our HC3 Edge Computing solutions optimize transportation operations with self-healing, automated infrastructure, ensuring application availability, simplified management and secure applications on all fleets, whether it is air, marine, over-the-road, or rail transportation.”

With the proper platform in place, transportation entities, regardless of sector, can deliver improved fleet management, monitoring, contactless-delivery technology, increased productivity, and lower TCO, while keeping critical data and crew safe. Scale Computing HC3 is highly available, keeping critical applications and data always on and available, and provides the simplicity and scalability needed to meet the IT infrastructure demands of transportation.

Boughey Distribution Ltd was searching for the right solution to replace aging hardware and execute an infrastructure refresh. By selecting HC3, Boughey Distribution was able to decrease the time spent recovering from a hardware failure running a critical workload from 1-8 hours to less than 10 minutes, an 83-percent to 97-percent reduction in recovery time.

“Having a single point of contact is huge as most issues can and have been resolved with a 10 minute phone call. With my last providers I had to play phone tennis where one would pass me to the other. Cost is another bonus because the combined total was cheaper than the upgrade to another VMware and server provider,” said Paul Brough, Network Administrator, Boughey Distribution Ltd.

Challenger Motor Freight, Inc. was searching for the right solution to replace aging hardware and execute an infrastructure refresh to support growth and new business initiatives. By selecting HC3, Challenger was able to decrease the time spent recovering from a hardware failure running a critical workload from 1-8 hours to less than 10 minutes, an 83-percent to 97-percent reduction in recovery time.

“We are now able to just use the system. We can deploy VMs in seconds, which makes test/dev so much easier. High availability and replication come out of the box. We do not have to worry about patches for switch, san, server, and hypervisor. When needed, Scale Computing support is the best support I have received from any vendor ever in my 25 years of experience,” noted Scott Benninger, IT Manager, Challenger Motor Freight, Inc.

As the mass transit agency that provides bus transportation within State College, Pennsylvania, and the surrounding areas, as well as Pennsylvania State University, Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) requires highly-available IT infrastructure to deliver uninterrupted service to its customers. By implementing HC3, CATA was able to improve its disaster recovery, reduced its IT complexity with a single vendor to support its infrastructure, and reduced IT operating costs.

Donny Lynch, IT specialist at Centre Area Transportation Authority, states, “Scale Computing HC3 handles our server needs across the organization for our ERP systems, SQL servers, and remote access. Their technology has been critical in consolidating older legacy server hardware and server OS into one easy-to-manage-and-monitor system.”

Empire Airlines in Hayden, Idaho, flies 50 aircraft for FedEx, as well as passenger and cargo aircraft for Hawaiian Airlines. In addition to its air carriers, Empire Airlines has a maintenance repair overhaul facility in Idaho.

According to Melanie Ellingson, director of IT at Empire Airlines, the company was looking to upgrade its legacy IT infrastructure with a virtualization solution. Ease of use was a priority for Ellingson, who said she wanted a simple solution that did not require additional training or specialized personnel to maintain the IT infrastructure. After researching competitors, Ellingson selected Scale Computing, stating, “With Scale Computing, you plug it in, turn it on, and you’re running. That’s all there is to it.”

Scale Computing is currently offering transportation organizations a free trial for Scale Computing HC3 Edge. Learn more.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Scale Computing HC3 software eliminates the need for traditional virtualization software, disaster recovery software, servers, and shared storage, replacing these with a fully integrated, highly available system for running applications. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, the HC3 self-healing platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing HC3 is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, Spiceworks, TechValidate and TrustRadius.

