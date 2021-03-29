ScreenPro Announces Completion of Acquisition of Digital COVID-19 Passport Company

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 29, 2021) – Compel Capital Inc. o/a ScreenPro Security (CSE: SCRN) (“ScreenPro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its press release of March 11, 2021, it has now completed the acquisition of GoStop Inc. (“GoStop“), a private COVID-19 digital passport services company.

GoStop’s passport is developed with a privacy preserving approach that will enable people to use the alerting software and downloadable app with authentication certificates. The alerts can be scheduled on an on-demand, daily, weekly or monthly basis and can be used also for vaccine scheduling. COVID-19 tests with the app, with either a negative or positive test result, trigger an instant notification to individuals in the test group. In the case of a positive result, the app advises isolation for the subject and quarantine of their contacts.

The acquisition of GoStop was completed by way of a share exchange agreement dated March 26, 2021, between the Company, GoStop and all of the GoStop shareholders (the “Share Exchange Agreement“). Pursuant to the terms of the Share Exchange Agreement:

The Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of GoStop from the GoStop shareholders for an aggregate purchase price of CAD $4 million ( “Purchase Price” ) satisfied through the issuance of 40 million Units (each, a “ Payment Unit” ) of the Company.

Each Payment Unit was issued at a deemed value of C$0.10 and consists of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a “Payment Warrant“). Each Payment Warrant is exercisable to purchase one Common Share (a “Payment Warrant Share“) at a price of $0.15 until September 26, 2022. The deemed price of Consideration Units was determined based on the close of the Common Shares on March 10, 2021, on the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”), being the last trading day preceding the Company’s announcement of the proposed acquisition.

As a result of the acquisition, GoStop is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

John McMullen, CEO, stated, “This acquisition adds a complete service offering for the company that will generate additional revenue for us as we roll out this technology into our core testing business of both PCR and, more recently, Rapid Antigen Testing. To give our clients the confidence of knowing that everyone at their organization has tested negative for the virus supports the goal of getting Canadians back to work.”

In addition, the Company has granted 18,760,000 stock options to various, directors, officers, employees and consultants. The options have an exercise price of $0.10, vest immediately, and have a life of three years from the date of grant.

