Silver‌ ‌Bullet‌ ‌Technologies‌ ‌is‌ Expanding‌ ‌Its‌ ‌Freight‌ ‌Forwarding‌ ‌ Logistics‌ ‌Software‌ ‌Solutions‌ ‌in‌ ‌Europe

DORAL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2021 / The company believes that software should be a high performance asset, not an expense. Following that principle, Silver Bullet has been providing logistics solutions to global players for over two decades.

Global forwarding operations are only becoming more complex over the years, which makes the work of companies like Silver Bullet more important than ever. Silver Bullet is a software solutions provider that specializes in providing tools to assist companies with their logistics needs.

This includes assisting companies with a variety of freight operations, including importing and exporting goods through ocean, air, and trucking. This is achieved through a modular platform with a vast number of integration options, which helps it meet a variety of enterprise needs.

In an interview with the Logistics Tech Outlook magazine, Silver Bullet’s Business Services Director Marcia Dorer explained the strengths of their software.

“We designed and developed a modular, comprehensive, and adaptable logistics business software platform for this market. Logistics customers can deploy the functionality that is specific to their service platform and, when appropriate, add modules that support additional services,” she said.

The modular platform allows customers to develop their own applications to expand the platform’s capabilities, or they can rely on Silver Bullet’s team to do that.

“We empower our clients with the tools to astonish their customers with extraordinary service,” Dorer added in the same interview.

This modular approach is crucial to make sure that clients can always get what they need out of the platform. This beats the traditional one-size-fits-all solution often put forward by software providers, which forces companies to change their operations in order to conform to the limitation of the software they are using.

Logistics software solutions built by Silver Bullet Technologies are designed to avoid that problem and empower clients to provide excellent service. This is the consequence of one of the company’s core principles, as they put forward that software should be a high performance asset, not an expense.

The company’s freight forwarding software is a good example of this at play. It can help companies:

Remain compliant with regional transport regulations by checking license requirements, screening denied party lists, managing tax requirements and more;

Manage and electronically submit digital documents such as Export declarations, Air Waybills, Invoices, Transport Orders, Arrival Notices, etc.;

Configure Milestones and Alerts to automatically track and report on all shipments and send notifications based on your business rules;

Display customer-specific service requirements, special notes and handling instructions on-screen for any party involved in a freight bill.

And that’s just a small sample of what the software can do. The full list of base-level capabilities is available on https://www.silverbt.com/freight-forwarding-software/, and those can be further expanded through the use of software integrations.

On top of helping to make the platform more robust and flexible, integration also enables automation tools to be used more effectively. It does so by allowing software solutions to exchange information between them, which makes it easier to automate tasks, allocate workflow, and put together detailed reports of ongoing operations. All without having to manually bridge the gap between different solutions.

