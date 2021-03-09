TAOP Launches New Blockchain Business Division, Appoint Ms. Lin Deng as President of the Division

SHENZHEN, CHINA, Mar 9, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company”), an Internet company dedicated to the research and application of blockchain technology and digital assets, today announced the launch of a newly-created division dedicated to the Company’s expansion into the blockchain industry and the appointment of Ms. Lin Deng to the president of blockchain division.

Lin has several years experience in the Bitcoin mining industry. Ms. Deng worked at her own company NewBlock, in which she was responsible in Bitcoin mining and blockchain project investment. Before joining TAOP, she served as the chief operating officer at Polar Bear Mining in charge of the construction of a 10MW Bitcoin Mining Unit powered by natural gas in Alberta, Canada. Before entering into the blockchain industry, Ms. Deng has experience in the internet industry for more than 10 years. She has working experience at Sina, MagentJoy, informatree, etc.

“The launch of the new blockchain division and the appointment of Ms. Deng marked the start of stepping into the blockchain and digital asset market,” said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP. “Ms. Deng’s experience in blockchain and internet industry combined with her expertise in Bitcoin mining will help drive our growth strategy forward. We are pleased to welcome Ms. Deng into this new role and become TAOP’s core member.”

