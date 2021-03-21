Taya Day, taking over the Toronto Real Estate Market.

Meet Taya Day, a luxury real estate broker in Toronto, Canada’s largest city.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2021 / Taya Day is an experienced broker in the Toronto luxury market working with Harvey Kalles Real Estate.

Starting her real estate career in 2012, Taya Day has completed an impressive amount of successful transactions. Among them includes a record-breaking sale for $9 million on lake Simcoe; and most recently setting a new record per square foot for sale in the four seasons residences (not including the PH).

Taya Day also represented Prologis Canada in a multimillion-dollar land assembly in Halton Hills. Among other impressive sales transactions, Taya has proven her ability to represent a wide array of clientele and close deals across the industry.

Toronto is one of the fastest-growing cities in North America. Population growth indicates a bright future for a city and usually includes high employment opportunities and general livability. Such factors as access to public transit, top-rated schools, healthcare, bike lanes and walking paths, as well as access to housing, all point to the region’s bright future.

In addition, Taya Day agrees that Toronto home values will continue to appreciate, given the lack of supply and ever-growing demand, making the city continuously a great place to invest in real estate.

Economic growth, fueled by immigration and global investment has poised Toronto for big things powered by diversity and education. According to Resonance Consultancy’s “World Best Cities 2021 Report,” Toronto’s long-term opportunity makes it one of the fastest-growing cities in North America.

Toronto continuously has the most amount of cranes up out of any other city in North America. All of this new construction indicates a continuous robust demand on the real estate market.

With so much demand, the key to finding the right property is to have an experienced broker find you the right deal. For luxury real estate in Toronto, the search ends with Taya Day. Taya was born and raised in Toronto and is highly knowledgeable of the city and surrounding areas.

