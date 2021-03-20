TDG Gold Corp. Closes Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the “Company” or “TDG”) as announced on March 4, 2021, TDG has closed its non-brokered private placement through the issuance 6,963,074 units (each, a “Unit“) at a price of $0.30 per Unit raising proceeds totaling $2,088,922 (the “Offering“).

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a “Share“) and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant“). One Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of $0.45 per Share for a period of thirty-months from the closing of the Offering.

The Company issued 58,384 Units in satisfaction of finder’s fees on the Offering.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month and a day hold period.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to fund the cost of the ongoing exploration programs at the Company’s projects and for general working capital purposes.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the Toodoggone District of northern British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG’s key projects are the former producing, high-grade gold and silver Shasta and Baker Mines which are both road accessible, produced intermittently between 1979-2012, and have over 50,000 metres of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG proposes to advance the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. TDG currently has 64,423,459 common shares issued and outstanding.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fletcher Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:

TDG Gold Corp.,

Telephone: +1.604.536.2711

Email: info@tdggold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

This news release may contain certain “forward looking statements”. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: TDG Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/636566/TDG-Gold-Corp-Closes-Private-Placement