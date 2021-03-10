United Natural Foods, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 (13 weeks) ended January 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights (comparisons to second quarter fiscal 2020)

Net sales increased 7.1% to $6.89 billion

Net income of $59 million, an increase of $90 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $206 million, a 57.3% increase

Earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $1.00, a $1.57 per share increase

Adjusted EPS of $1.25, a $1.00 per share increase

Expects to finish fiscal 2021 toward the upper end of prior ranges for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS

Extended distribution partnership with Whole Foods through September 2027

“Our strong second quarter results demonstrate that UNFI continues to execute at a high level as we again leveraged strong year-over-year sales increases into even stronger bottom line growth,” said Steven L. Spinner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We anticipate the underlying momentum in our business and the increasing benefits we’re realizing from our build out the store strategy to continue for the balance of this fiscal year, and we’re also very pleased to have extended our strong partnership with Whole Foods through September 2027.”

13-Week Period Ended ($ in millions, except per share data) January 30,

2021 February 1,

2020 Percent Change Net Sales $ 6,888 $ 6,431 7.1 % Chains(1) $ 3,097 $ 2,909 6.5 % Independent retailers $ 1,701 $ 1,561 9.0 % Supernatural $ 1,298 $ 1,211 7.2 % Retail $ 621 $ 539 15.2 % Other(1) $ 568 $ 566 0.4 % Eliminations(1) $ (397 ) $ (355 ) 11.8 % Net Income (Loss) $ 59 $ (31 ) N/M Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 206 $ 131 57.3 % Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share $ 1.00 $ (0.57 ) N/M Adjusted EPS(2) $ 1.25 $ 0.25 400.0 % (N/M indicates not meaningful)

(1) In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the presentation of net sales by customer channel was recast to present the Chains and Other channel exclusive of the intercompany eliminations and present total eliminations separately. There was no impact to the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. The Company believes this modified basis better reflects its channel presentation, as it further aligns with segment presentation and how sales channel information would appear following the potential disposition of Retail, assuming all banners retain a supply agreement. In addition, during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the presentation of net sales by customer channel was recast to be presented on a basis consistent with customer size. International customers other than Canada, and alternative format sales continue to be classified within Other. The main effect of the change was to re-categorize the former Supermarkets and Independents channels, previously classified by the majority of product carried by those customers between conventional and natural products, respectively, to classify those stores by the number of customer locations we supply. There was no impact to the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations as a result of the reclassification of customer types. The Company believes this modified basis better reflects the nature and economic risks of cash flows from customers. (2) Please refer to the tables in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Summary

Net sales from continuing operations benefited from strong customer demand from existing and new retailers, including the continued benefits of cross selling, which was partially offset by lower sales resulting from previously lost stores, including closures associated with three customer bankruptcies that occurred prior to the pandemic.

Gross margin rate in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was 14.38% of net sales compared to 14.26% of net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Retail contributed approximately 0.13% to the growth in the consolidated gross margin rate as a result of lower Retail promotional spending and the Retail segment representing a greater percentage of total net sales. Wholesale and the remaining business’s gross margin rate was approximately flat and included the benefits of lower shrink offset by lower levels of supplier-related income. Included in gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was inventory shrink expense of approximately $4.2 million, or 0.07% of net sales, associated with three customer bankruptcies that occurred prior to the pandemic.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $866.9 million, or 12.59% of net sales, compared to $862.7 million, or 13.41% of net sales, in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Operating expenses in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 included $28.9 million, or 0.45% of net sales, of bad debt expense associated with three customer bankruptcies that occurred prior to the pandemic. The remaining decrease in operating expenses as a percent of net sales resulted from leveraging fixed operating expenses over higher net sales and lower benefit costs.

Restructuring, acquisition and integration related expenses in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $17.8 million, primarily reflecting costs associated with advisory and transformational activities as we position our business for further value creation post Supervalu acquisition, as well as costs associated with distribution center consolidations, compared to $36.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, which primarily reflected costs and charges related to the disposal of existing retail and surplus real estate, distribution network consolidation, and employee-related costs.

Operating income in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $105.3 million and included $17.8 million of restructuring, acquisition and integration related expenses. When excluding this item, operating income in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $123.1 million, or 1.79% of net sales. Operating income in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $17.5 million and included expense of $33.1 million associated with three customer bankruptcies that occurred prior to the pandemic and $36.5 million of restructuring, acquisition, and integration related expenses. When excluding the restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, operating income in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $54.1 million, or 0.84% of net sales. The increase in adjusted operating income, as a percent of net sales, was driven by higher net sales, the benefit of a higher gross margin rate, leveraging fixed operating expenses over higher net sales and lower benefit costs.

Interest expense, net for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $50.9 million, which included a $5.7 million non-cash charge related to the acceleration of unamortized debt issuance costs and original issue discounts due to a $150 million term loan prepayment made in the quarter. When excluding this item, interest expense, net for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $45.2 million. Interest expense, net for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $48.8 million. The remaining decrease in interest expense, net was driven by lower amounts of outstanding debt.

Effective tax rate for continuing operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was 22.4% of pre-tax income compared to a benefit of 47.8% for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 on a pre-tax loss. The change in the effective tax rate for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was primarily driven by a pre-tax loss of approximately $27 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to pre-tax income of approximately $73 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $59.0 million, which included $17.8 million of pre-tax restructuring, acquisition and integration related expenses and a $5.7 million pre-tax non-cash charge related to the acceleration of unamortized debt issuance costs and original issue discounts from the prepayment of the term loan. The net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $30.7 million, which included $36.5 million of pre-tax restructuring, acquisition and integration related expenses and $24.2 million of pre-tax discontinued operations restructuring, store closure and other charges.

Net income per diluted share was $1.00 for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to a net loss per diluted share of $0.57 for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted earnings per share (adjusted EPS) was $1.25 for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to adjusted EPS of $0.25 in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $206.3 million compared to $131.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The increase primarily reflects the items discussed in operating income.

Total Outstanding Debt, net of cash, ended the quarter at $2.49 billion, reflecting a decrease of $242 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 (compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021). This reduction was driven by $265 million in cash provided by operations in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, including the benefit of lower levels of working capital, partially offset by capital expenditures. The net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio improved to 3.2x.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook (1)

The Company is reaffirming its full-year outlook and now expects to finish fiscal 2021 toward the upper end of the previously provided ranges for adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA. This outlook assumes that food-at-home consumption remains elevated and exceeds food consumed away from home for the rest of fiscal 2021.

Fiscal Year Ending July 31, 2021 % Growth Over



FY20 at Midpoint Net Sales ($ in billions) $27.0 – $27.8 3.3% Net Income ($ in millions) $130 – $160 — Earnings Per Diluted Share (EPS) $2.15 – $2.65 — Adjusted EPS (2)(3) $3.05 – $3.55 21.3% Adjusted EBITDA(3) ($ in millions) $690 – $730 5.5% Capital Expenditures ($ in millions) $250 – $300 —

(1) The outlook provided above is for fiscal 2021 only and replaces and supersedes any and all guidance provided prior to the date hereof covering fiscal 2021 or subsequent years. This outlook is forward-looking, is based on management’s current estimates and expectations and is subject to a number of risks, including many that are outside of management’s control. See cautionary Safe Harbor Statement below. (2) The Company uses an adjusted effective tax rate in calculating Adjusted EPS. The adjusted effective tax rate is calculated based on adjusted net income before tax. It also excludes the potential impact of changes to uncertain tax positions, valuation allowances, stock compensation accounting (ASU 2016-09) and discrete GAAP tax items which could impact the comparability of the operational effective tax rate. The Company believes using this adjusted effective tax rate provides better consistency across the interim reporting periods since each of these discrete items can cause volatility in the GAAP tax rate that is not indicative of the underlying ongoing operations of the Company. By providing this non-GAAP measure, management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company’s effective tax rate on ongoing operations. (3) Please refer to the tables in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company’s second quarter fiscal 2021 conference call and audio webcast will be held today, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A webcast of the conference call (and supplemental materials) will be available to the public, on a listen only basis, via the internet at the Investors section of the Company’s website www.unfi.com. The call can also be accessed at (877) 682-3423 (conference ID 3179215). An online archive of the webcast (and supplemental materials) will be available for 120 days.

About United Natural Foods

UNFI is North America’s premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper ‘full-store’ selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and management estimates; actual results may differ materially. The risks and uncertainties which could impact these statements are described in the Company’s filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 1, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 29, 2020 and other filings the Company makes with the SEC, and include, but are not limited to, the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s dependence on principal customers; the Company’s sensitivity to general economic conditions including changes in disposable income levels and consumer spending trends; the Company’s ability to realize anticipated benefits of its acquisitions and dispositions, in particular, its acquisition of SUPERVALU; the Company’s reliance on the continued growth in sales of higher margin natural and organic foods and non-food products in comparison to lower margin conventional grocery products; increased competition in the Company’s industry as a result of increased distribution of natural, organic and specialty products and direct distribution of those products by large retailers and online distributors; the possibility that restructuring, asset impairment, and other charges and costs we may incur in connection with the sale or closure of our retail operations will exceed our current expectations; increased competition as a result of continuing consolidation of retailers in the natural product industry and the growth of supernatural chains; the addition or loss of significant customers or material changes to the Company’s relationships with these customers; union-organizing activities that could cause labor relations difficulties and increased costs; the Company’s ability to operate, and rely on third parties to operate reliable and secure technology systems; the relatively low margins of the Company’s business; moderated supplier promotional activity, including decreased forward buying opportunities; the Company’s ability to timely and successfully deploy its warehouse management system throughout its distribution centers and its transportation management system across the Company and to achieve efficiencies and cost savings from these efforts; the potential for additional asset impairment charges; the Company’s sensitivity to inflationary and deflationary pressures; the potential for disruptions in the Company’s supply chain or its distribution capabilities by circumstances beyond its control, including a health epidemic; the risk of interruption of supplies due to lack of long-term contracts, severe weather, work stoppages or otherwise; volatility in fuel costs; volatility in foreign exchange rates; and our ability to identify and successfully complete asset or business acquisitions. Any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, as such, speak only as of the date made. The Company is not undertaking to update any information in the foregoing reports until the effective date of its future reports required by applicable laws. Any estimates of future results of operations are based on a number of assumptions, many of which are outside the Company’s control and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These estimates are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. The Company may from time to time update these publicly announced estimates, but it is not obligated to do so.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: To supplement the financial information presented on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) basis, the Company has included in this press release non-GAAP financial measures for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per diluted common share (“adjusted EPS”), adjusted effective tax rate, free cash flow and net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio. The non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted common share measure is a consolidated measure, which the Company reconciles by adding Net income attributable to UNFI plus goodwill and asset impairment benefits and charges, restructuring, acquisition, and integration related expenses, certain legal charges and gains, surplus property depreciation and interest expense, losses on debt extinguishment, discontinued operations store closures and other charges, net, the impact of diluted shares when GAAP earnings is presented as a loss and non-GAAP earnings represent income, and the tax impact of adjustments and the adjusted effective tax rate, which tax impact is calculated using the adjusted effective tax rate, and certain other non-cash charges or items, as determined by management. The non-GAAP adjusted effective tax rate excludes the potential impact of changes to various uncertain tax positions and valuation allowances, as well as stock compensation accounting (ASU 2016-09). The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure is defined as a consolidated measure inclusive of continuing and discontinued operations results, which we reconcile by adding Net income (loss) from continuing operations, less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, plus Total other expense, net and (Benefit) provision for income taxes, plus Depreciation and amortization calculated in accordance with GAAP, plus non-GAAP adjustments for Share-based compensation, Restructuring, acquisition and integration related expenses, Goodwill and asset impairment charges, Loss (gain) on sale of assets, certain legal charges and gains, certain other non-cash charges or items, as determined by management, plus Adjusted EBITDA of discontinued operations calculated in a manner consistent with the results of continuing operations outlined above. The non-GAAP free cash flow measure is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. The non-GAAP net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio is defined as the total face value of the Company’s outstanding short and long term debt and finance lease liabilities less net cash and cash equivalents, the sum of which is divided by adjusted EBITDA.

The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures and the calculation of net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage are presented in the tables appearing below. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS aids in making period-to-period comparisons, assessing the performance of our business and understanding the underlying operating performance and core business trends by excluding certain adjustments not expected to recur in the normal course of business and are meaningful indicators of actual and estimated operating performance. The inclusion of free cash flow assists investors in understanding the cash generating ability of the Company separate from cash generated by the sale of assets. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio is a commonly used metric that assists investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s capital structure and changes to its capital structure over time. The Company currently expects to continue to exclude the items listed above from non-GAAP financial measures. Management utilizes and plans to utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to compare the Company’s operating performance during the 2021 fiscal year to the comparable periods in the 2020 fiscal year and to internally prepared projections. These non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures of other companies.

UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except for per share data) 13-Week Period Ended 26-Week Period Ended January 30,

2021 February 1,

2020 January 30,

2021 February 1,

2020 Net sales $ 6,888,133 $ 6,431,382 $ 13,560,740 $ 12,727,994 Cost of sales 5,897,774 5,514,057 11,603,882 10,903,458 Gross profit 990,359 917,325 1,956,858 1,824,536 Operating expenses 866,880 862,732 1,767,842 1,746,420 Goodwill and asset impairment charges — — — 425,405 Restructuring, acquisition and integration related expenses 17,783 36,522 34,211 51,194 Loss on sale of assets 399 524 169 434 Operating income (loss) 105,297 17,547 154,636 (398,917 ) Other expense (income): Net periodic benefit income, excluding service cost (17,127 ) (3,277 ) (34,160 ) (14,661 ) Interest expense, net 50,944 48,836 120,077 98,545 Other, net (1,674 ) (1,220 ) (2,472 ) (1,620 ) Total other expense, net 32,143 44,339 83,445 82,264 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 73,154 (26,792 ) 71,191 (481,181 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 16,392 (12,808 ) 15,401 (79,763 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 56,762 (13,984 ) 55,790 (401,418 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 3,803 (16,076 ) 5,099 (12,050 ) Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests 60,565 (30,060 ) 60,889 (413,468 ) Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,605 ) (650 ) (2,972 ) (1,169 ) Net income (loss) attributable to United Natural Foods, Inc. $ 58,960 $ (30,710 ) $ 57,917 $ (414,637 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ 0.98 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.95 $ (7.54 ) Discontinued operations $ 0.07 $ (0.30 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.23 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.05 $ (0.57 ) $ 1.04 $ (7.77 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ 0.93 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.89 $ (7.54 ) Discontinued operations $ 0.06 $ (0.30 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.23 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.00 $ (0.57 ) $ 0.98 $ (7.77 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 56,138 53,523 55,717 53,368 Diluted 59,205 53,523 59,119 53,368

UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except for per share data) January 30,

2021 August 1,

2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,496 $ 46,993 Accounts receivable, net 1,136,135 1,120,199 Inventories, net 2,228,772 2,280,767 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 238,572 251,891 Current assets of discontinued operations 4,716 5,067 Total current assets 3,648,691 3,704,917 Property and equipment, net 1,671,755 1,701,216 Operating lease assets 1,016,836 982,808 Goodwill 20,084 19,607 Intangible assets, net 928,053 969,600 Deferred income taxes 107,779 107,624 Other long-term assets 95,551 97,285 Long-term assets of discontinued operations 1,391 3,915 Total assets $ 7,490,140 $ 7,586,972 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable $ 1,618,288 $ 1,633,448 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 273,520 281,956 Accrued compensation and benefits 220,318 228,832 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 148,359 131,022 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 24,840 83,378 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 8,313 11,438 Total current liabilities 2,293,638 2,370,074 Long-term debt 2,374,250 2,426,994 Long-term operating lease liabilities 894,831 873,990 Long-term finance lease liabilities 134,554 143,303 Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations 255,071 292,128 Other long-term liabilities 308,715 336,487 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations 15 1,738 Total liabilities 6,261,074 6,444,714 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 5,000 shares; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 100,000 shares; 56,763 shares issued and 56,148 shares outstanding at



January 30, 2021; 55,306 shares issued and 54,691 shares outstanding at August 1, 2020 568 553 Additional paid-in capital 581,096 568,736 Treasury stock at cost (24,231 ) (24,231 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (213,529 ) (237,946 ) Retained earnings 886,313 837,633 Total United Natural Foods, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,230,217 1,144,745 Noncontrolling interests (1,151 ) (2,487 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,229,066 1,142,258 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,490,140 $ 7,586,972

