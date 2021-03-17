VMware Names Paula Hodgins SVP, Worldwide Accounts and Telco Sales

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced Paula Hodgins has joined the leadership team as senior vice president of worldwide accounts and telco sales, based in Toronto. In this role, Hodgins is responsible for global sales and operational management across VMware accounts and telecommunications customers.

“VMware continues to attract outstanding talent bringing together world-class expertise,” said Jean-Pierre Brulard, executive vice president, worldwide sales, VMware. “Paula’s breadth of experience and unique skillset will be an invaluable addition to our company as we continue to help our customers build a trusted digital foundation to meet the demands of today and prepare for tomorrow.”

Hodgins is an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in enterprise technology sales, including cloud, AI, and software-as-a-service solutions. Most recently, she was president of HPE Canada where she led all customer solution segments from the edge to cloud, supporting some of Canada’s largest organizations and government agencies through digital transformation journeys. Prior to HPE, Hodgins led Intelligent Cloud sales for Canada’s enterprise segment at Microsoft and held key management positions in both Canada and the U.S. Her vast expertise and leadership align as VMware helps customers accelerate their modern apps and multi-cloud transformation journeys.

VMware continues to fast-track innovation for the telecommunications industry while expanding the strong executive leadership team to support its customers’ long-term success. VMware is committed to enabling more agile, interoperable networks and will continue to bring a unique blend of telco transformation experience and virtualization expertise to help communications service providers shape the future of their industry.

