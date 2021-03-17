Wayland Additive Launches Calibur3 Metal Additive Manufacturing System Today

(2pm GMT / 3pm CET, 16th MARCH 2021, Huddersfield, U.K.) Today Wayland Additive is delighted to fully unveil its breakthrough metal additive manufacturing (AM) technology NeuBeam, with the commercial launch of its first platform: Calibur3.

During a virtual launch hosted this afternoon by the executive team from its headquarters in Huddersfield, a wide range of attendees from all across the world were introduced to the new Calibur3 machine.

The full capabilities of the NeuBeam process, embedded into the Calibur3, were explained in detail to the audience by Ian Laidler, CTO at Wayland Additive. Anyone that was not able to make the virtual launch event will soon be able to access Ian’s presentation, as well as those given by CEO Will Richardson, and Business Development Director, Peter Hansford; online at the Wayland website.

However, the headlines from the launch event today are:

• NeuBeam introduces a step-change in performance and capability compared with existing metal AM machines on the market today.

• This is not a me-too, copy-cat product. NeuBeam is an entirely new, ground-breaking powder bed fusion (PBF) process and offers the opportunity to 3D print metal parts that cannot be produced today, due to current metal AM process limitations.

• The potential for new applications is greatly increased, because NeuBeam offers the opportunity to use a much wider range of metal materials.

• NeuBeam enables the production of large parts without having to worry about residual stress or gas cross flow and without having to pre-sinter the powder bed. The printable area of the Calibur3 system is 300 x 300 x 450 mm.

• NeuBeam offers substantially reduced energy consumption and print times.

• A simplified powder removal process and significantly less post-processing are ensured with NeuBeam compared with existing EBM processes.

• The ability to produce fully dense parts in a wide range of metal materials.

• The introduction of a built-in, real-time in-process monitoring control system for a really industrial and stable production platform.

Commenting on today’s launch, Will Richardson CEO of Wayland Additive said: “It was a privilege for me to explain the genesis of our work at Wayland Additive and the ‘why’ behind the NeuBeam process and Calibur3. I think the headlines speak for themselves, and all the hard work by the Wayland team that has gone into the development of the process and this new hardware platform has been realized today. I am so proud of our team and their dedication to the launch initiative. Now it is our mission to really demonstrate the difference that Calibur3 can make for metal AM applications.”

Peter Hansford, Wayland’s Director of Business Development expanded further on the potential for new applications and shared the real opportunities Calibur3 brings for business: “The Calibur3 system featuring the NeuBeam process offers a true 3rd way that sits between SLM & EBM systems, and provides a leap forward compared with any existing alternatives. In addition, Calibur3 promotes innovation, which should be key to any advancement in technology. And because it overcomes the compromises that most companies have to contend with when using metal AM, they can now revisit applications that were previously seen as troublesome or impossible and/or begin development projects with a clearer view of the process and more room to operate in. NeuBeam is a metal AM process that saves both time and money from end-to-end, one that can benefit commercial objectives through true production partnerships.”

Wayland Additive is also planning an in-person launch event for the 19th May, 2021 and anyone interested in visiting the production studio to see the Calibur3 up close is welcome to register to attend on that day at www.waylandadditive.com.

About Wayland Additive

NeuBeam technology has been developed in-house from the ground up by a team of physicists that have worked for many decades with electron beam technology and industrial systems in the semi-conductor industry. The science, combined with extensive expertise and experience has allowed Wayland Additive to develop a very capable and reliable system rather than imitating existing systems or adapting off-the-shelf components and re-purposing them.

