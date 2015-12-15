ACERTUS Appoints Two New Members to Board of Directors

Company Appoints Jen Cole, President of Sincro, and Eash Sundaram, former Chief Digital & Technology Officer of JetBlue Airways

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACERTUS, a tech-driven automotive logistics provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jen Cole and Eash Sundaram to the company’s board of directors. These additions increase its board of values-based leaders to further expand technology and e-commerce solutions driving the ACERTUS marketplace strategy.

“As we pursue our goal of driving the future of automotive logistics, we are excited to have Jen and Eash join our Board of Directors and look forward to benefiting from their extensive technology, automotive, logistics and supply chain experience,” said Trent Broberg, chief executive officer of ACERTUS. “Both share our commitment to innovation; their proven ability to effectively scale operations and technology solutions makes them truly valuable additions to our board as we continue to provide a connected marketplace for our customers, carriers and drivers.”

As President of Sincro, Cole is responsible for leading a global organization that delivers technology enabled digital marketing services to the automotive industry. Previously, she was the Senior Vice President, Digital at CDK Global, the largest provider of integrated information technology for the auto, heavy truck, powersports, and RV dealership retail space.

Sundaram currently serves as an operating executive of Tailwind Capital, ACERTUS’ equity partner, and currently serves on the board of several industry-leading organizations including SolarWinds, WESCO Distribution and SITA. Previously, Sundaram served as chief digital and technology officer for JetBlue Airways where he was responsible for the airline’s Innovation Hub, digital systems, data science, and technology strategies to enhance the customer and crewmember experience.

