AcornMed Selects Twist Bioscience Technology to Power Next Generation Precision Medicine Tests

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif & BEIJING–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AcornMed Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (AcornMed), a precision medicine organization that specializes in the testing and analysis of solid and blood tumors, announced today that they will incorporate Twist Bioscience next generation sequencing (NGS) target enrichment and library preparation panels into AcornMed’s portfolio of tests designed to provide insight into the genetic predisposition and treatment regimens for patients, providing a more targeted therapeutic approach.

“The partnership between Twist and AcornMed provides us with access to the global leader in high quality DNA synthesis at scale and quality. Twist understands the importance of panel performance and consistency when using genetic analysis to inform clinical treatment,” said Dr. Feng Lou, CTO and co-founder of AcornMed. “As NGS testing becomes a more mainstream, and widely adopted technology to enable precision medicine, we believe AcornMed’s products will be widely embraced to positively transform patient treatment and drive down the associated costs of health economics in China.”

“Twist Bioscience’s proprietary DNA manufacturing process and quality control will play an increasingly important role in the development of in vitro diagnostic (IVD) panels, aiding in the adoption of NGS as a precision medicine tool. This is one of the reasons AcornMed selected Twist,” continued Dr. Lou. “As AcornMed begins to move testing into the IVD field, we can feel confident that the results will meet and exceed the NMPA’s expectations for patient assessment and diagnosis.”

“We are pleased to enable AcornMed, an innovative and patient focused company, to accelerate their mission of providing exceptional precision medicine solutions for cancer identification and treatment,” said Emily Leproust, CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “The ability to stratify patients to assist in treatment based on their cancers’ genetic makeup represents a critical factor for the future of medicine.”

About AcornMed

AcornMed Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (AcornMed) is an innovation-driven National High-Tech Enterprise in China. With the head office located in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, AcornMed has established two R&D centers in Beijing and Tianjin, with a total area of 5,000 square Meters.

Based on the self-developed big data platform for genomic analysis, AcornMed provides comprehensive solution of cancer precision medicine with genomics technologies. As a leading next generation sequencing (NGS) corporation in solid tumors and hematological malignancies, AcornMed has built a solid brand reputation in lung cancer, gastrointestinal tumors, urologic cancer, leukemia, and lymphoma. Over 30 clinical testing products have been launched and the application scenarios cover early detection and screening of multiple cancers, hereditary cancer identification, companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, prognostic stratification, longitudinal monitoring of tumors, etc. Until now the company has served more than 500 hospitals and received commendations from many oncologists and laboratory experts.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including without limitation, the ability of AcornMed’s portfolio of tests to provide a more targeted therapeutic approach, AcornMed’s products becoming widely embraced and positively transforming patient treatment and driving down the associated costs of health economics in China and Twist’s proprietary DNA manufacturing process and quality control playing an increasingly important role in the development of IVD panels and aiding in the adoption of NGS as a precision medicine tool, are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties of the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology could make the products Twist Bioscience is developing obsolete or non-competitive; uncertainties of the retention of a significant customer; risks of third party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate Twist Bioscience’s patents or proprietary rights; and the risk that Twist Bioscience’s proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect its technologies. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist Bioscience’s business in general, see Twist Bioscience’s risk factors set forth in Twist Bioscience’s Quarterly Report Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 9, 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

