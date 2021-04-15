American Aires Announces Creation of Advisory Board

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 15, 2021) – American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has established an Advisory Board and that Dr. Arturas Jukna, Dr. Gennadi Lukyanov and Dr. Nataliya Dyuzhikova have been appointed as its initial members to assist the Company in furthering its product development initiatives.

Arturas Jukna – Ph.D., professor – Arturas is a professor in the Department of Physics and the Head of Photovoltaic Technologies Laboratory of Vilnius Gediminas Technical University Lithuania, EU. Professor Jukna’s research interests are in the area of experimental condensed matter physics and applied physics. He has over 30 years of experience in condensed matter physics with a focus on applied superconductivity, ultrafast electronics, and optoelectronics. His current research interests include nanoscience, the physics of high-temperature superconductivity, time-resolved electro-optic and terahertz imaging, and characterization of materials/devices. The professor received his Ph.D. and Habilitation (procedure) in Physics from the Vilnius University and Vilnius Gediminas Technical University, Vilnius, Lithuania, in 1992 and 2008, respectively. Between 1996 and 2018 he worked as a Postdoc and visiting scientist in the Department of Materials Physics of the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden, the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering of University of Rochester, Rochester NY, USA, and the department of Materials Physics of the Ben Gurion University of the Negev, Beer Sheba, Israel. He was a Fulbright scholar in 2002-2003 and BAFF scholar in 2016-2017 working at the University of Rochester’s Laboratory for Laser Energetics, Rochester NY, USA in the research group of the Ultrafast Quantum Phenomena Laboratory.

Dr. Nataliya Dyuzhikova – Doctor of Sciences in Biology. Nataliya graduated from St. Petersburg State University, Department of Genetics and Biotechnology. Dr. Dyuzhikova is a specialist in the field of physiology and genetics of higher nervous activity, neurogenetics and neuroepigenetics. She is the author of more than 70 scientific articles and several patents. Nataliya’s main scientific interests are the research of genetic and epigenetic mechanisms of long-term stress effects, neuropathology, learning and memory. N. Dyuzhikova is a member of the editorial board of the Journal “Integrative Physiology”. She conducts scientific collaborations with a number of Russian and foreign laboratories, participates in the education programs of students and postgraduate students.

Gennadi Lukyanov – Professor, Doctor of Sciences in Technology. Gennadi’s main activity is in the fields of sensorics, electronics, heat and mass transfer. Together with medical scientists and biologists, he performs research on the interactions of various systems of a living organism. Gennadi has special scientific interest in the study of oscillatory, chaotic processes in nature and technology and living organisms, for the fields of health care, energy saving and environmental protection. He has a diploma in electrical engineering from the St. Petersburg Electrotechnical University, a PhD in Engineering from ITMO University, St. Petersburg and a Doctor of Sciences in Technology from ITMO University, St. Petersburg and a professor’s certificate in the Department of Electronics. He is the author of several patents, about 200 scientific publications and a number of textbooks. Co-chairman of the program committee of the annual international scientific conference “Sensorica” (the last one, “Sensorica-2020”, was held in Germany, in Muellheim-an-der-Ruhr within the framework of the IEEE Workshop).

The Company’s board of directors also approved the grant of incentive stock options to Mr. Jukna to purchase up to an aggregate of 100,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 per share expiring on March 31, 2024.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. (“Aires”) is Canadian-based nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly credited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. Aires’ Lifetune products specifically target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation, including the rapidly expanding next-generation high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under ticker ‘WIFI’. Learn more at www.airestech.com .

On behalf of the board of directors

Company Contact:

Dimitry Serov, CEO

Email: dimitry@airestech.com

Telephone: (905) 482-4667

Website: www.airestech.com

For further information please contact:

Investor Cubed Inc.:

Neil Simon, CEO

Email: wifi@airestech.com

Telephone: (647) 258-3310

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “predicts”, “intends”, “targets”, “aims”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company’s annual and quarterly management’s discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not intended for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United States Securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80123