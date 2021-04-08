Blue Racer Midstream, LLC Amends and Restates Existing Revolving Credit Facility, Extending Maturity Three Years To 2025

Transaction Secures a $750 Million Revolving Credit Facility

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blue Racer Midstream, LLC (“Blue Racer”) announced today that it completed the amendment and restatement of its existing revolving credit facility. The amended and restated credit facility provides up to $750 million of borrowing capacity and extends the facility’s maturity date by three years to 2025.

Kyle Irons, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “ We are pleased that members of our existing bank group, along with a group of new lenders, worked with us to amend and restate our existing revolving credit facility. The amended and restated facility provides Blue Racer with ample liquidity to finance growth opportunities as well as to continue delivering high quality services to our customers in the Appalachian basin.”

A syndicate of 15 banks committed to the facility. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC (“Wells Fargo”) acted as sole bookrunner. Wells Fargo, Capital One, National Association, RBC Capital Markets, Toronto-Dominion Bank, New York Branch, BBVA USA, Truist Securities, Inc. and U.S. Bank National Association, acted as joint lead arrangers.

Vinson & Elkins LLP acted as legal advisor to Blue Racer.

About Blue Racer Midstream, LLC

Blue Racer is a privately held natural gas midstream company that provides a full suite of vertically integrated natural gas midstream services, including natural gas gathering and processing, mixed NGL fractionation and condensate stabilization, and NGL marketing and transportation, to producers operating in the Appalachian Basin, specifically in southeastern Ohio and the panhandle of West Virginia.

Blue Racer’s existing asset base includes 735 miles of pipelines, six cryogenic natural gas processing plants with a total of 1.2 billion cubic feet per day of nameplate processing capacity, two fractionators with a total of 134,000 barrels per day of fractionation capacity and 170,000 barrels of purity NGL storage capacity. Blue Racer’s pipeline system, which extends across 14 counties in Ohio and four counties in West Virginia, is one of the largest systems in the Utica Shale. For more information, visit www.blueracermidstream.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Blue Racer expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by Blue Racer based on its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Blue Racer undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the issuance of this press release.

