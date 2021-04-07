Compel Capital Inc. Announces Name Change to ScreenPro Security Inc.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 7, 2021) – ScreenPro Security Inc., formerly Compel Capital Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (“ScreenPro” or the “Company“), is pleased to announce that the Company has amended its Articles in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and changed its name to “ScreenPro Security Inc.” (the “Name Change“). The Company’s common shares will remain trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) under the symbol “SCRN” and under the new CUSIP: 81100U102. It is expected that the common shares will commence trading on the CSE under the new name on or about April 9, 2021.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the Name Change. The Company encourages any shareholders with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro provides turnkey coronavirus screening solutions to the private sector including testing, track and tracing with GoStop alerting software. ScreenPro’s unique access to multiple manufacturers of high quality South Korean test kits and its strategic partnership with Canvas Labs in Vancouver and Integrated Explorations in Ontario. This platform allows ScreenPro to be a nationwide provider of a full-service testing solutions across Canada. In addition to providing test kits, ScreenPro has its own nursing professionals, and access to high quality PPE to ensure that its clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. GoStop’s passport was developed with a privacy preserving approach that will enable individuals to use the alerting software and downloadable app with authentication certificates. The alerts can be scheduled on an on-demand, daily, weekly, or monthly basis and can be used also for vaccine scheduling.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.screenprosecurity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

