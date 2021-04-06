CSols, Inc. Announces a Joint Webinar with Abbott Informatics Highlighting an Innovative STARLIMS Configuration

NEWARK, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CSols, Inc. and Abbott Informatics announce a joint webinar to be presented Wednesday April 21, 2021 at 2 PM EDT with Karla Paulson, Senior Project Manager, Abbott Informatics, and Tuan Nguyen, Senior LIMS Consultant, CSols, Inc.





The webinar will describe the groundbreaking work the two companies have been completing for a leading, global biopharmaceutical company. Leveraging the STARLIMS Life Sciences solution, the Abbott/CSols team developed an Aliquot workflow to allow for high-volume accessioning via barcodes. The project also involves STARLIMS SDMS integration with the LIMS and with the lab instruments.

“The specialized configuration will ultimately save the client precious time when importing data into STARLIMS. Expect to see some of the new functionality we’ve built for this client in future STARLIMS releases,” says Nguyen. The Life Sciences solution enables many more companies to take advantage of the end-to-end solutions offered by STARLIMS with their integrated SDMS and integrate with a variety of lab instruments that provide an output file, as well as managing their clinical trials specifications and schedule of samples to be collected and sent to the lab for testing and/or processing.

Learn more about the new STARLIMS Life Sciences functionality in the live, complimentary one-hour webinar. The presenters will also take questions from the audience. Save your seat by clicking here.

