Encantos Appoints Scott Traylor as Chief Product Officer

Encantos, an award-winning edtech company focused on helping kids learn 21st century skills through digital and physical play-based subscription products, today announced the appointment of Scott Traylor as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO). As Encantos' CPO, Scott will drive strategic, cross-company initiatives to maximize Encantos' impact with kids, families and educators.





Traylor joins Encantos’ Executive Team, reporting directly to Encantos Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Steven Wolfe Pereira. “We are thrilled that Scott will bring to Encantos his unique expertise in developing engaging technology products and services that empower kids and families,” Wolfe Pereira said. “Scott has that rare blend of both technology and business acumen. He has worked in the kids interactive media space for decades, creating flagship and first-of-its-kind products for high-profile formal learning companies like Scholastic, Pearson and McGraw-Hill, as well as informal learning companies like Sesame Workshop, PBS Kids, LeapFrog, Girl Scouts, and Reading Rainbow. His keen sense of leading edge technologies coupled with an understanding of how children learn best at different stages of development provided an invitation to teach a forward thinking class at Harvard for over a decade on how best to build interactive products for children.

“I’m thrilled to join Encantos, because I am an ardent believer that technology, entertainment, and education can work together to help kids learn and change the trajectories of their lives,” Traylor said. “I have dedicated my career to inventing games that teach. Encantos has such an expansive vision, inspiring children to learn 21st Century Skills through innovative digital and physical products, that truly capitalize on where technology is going. And to do so through story, character, and culture is such a unique approach, one that engages and excites children, so they lean in. The marketplace to date has totally missed the growing interest of Latinx communities, as well as other voices that are underrepresented in media today. No one has acted on it or appreciated the opportunity as clearly as Encantos. It’s a delight to bring my talent and experiences to this company at this time.”

With over 20 years of experience leading technology and product teams at startups and global multinationals alike, Traylor will oversee the development and execution of Encantos’ technology and product roadmap from the AI-driven Encantos Learning Platform to the subscription-led blended learning digital and physical products. He will also support the company’s broader go-to-market strategy, drive rapid innovation for kids and families and contribute to the company’s ongoing leadership in the edtech ecosystem.

“Encantos is one of those rare companies with a direct-to-learner approach that has fundamentally transformed how kids learn by fusing the best of entertainment, education and technology,” said Carlos Hoyos, Chief Data Officer and Co-Founder. “I’m thrilled to welcome a children’s product expert like Scott to join our team of world-class brand builders, educators and engineers who are dedicated to helping kids learn 21st century skills through integrated digital and physical play for families across the globe.”

Prior to joining Encantos, Traylor founded Boston-based technology company 360KID, where he led teams to create award winning children’s interactive media products for over two decades. Awards include one Emmy win, three Emmy nominations, two Toy of the Year nominations, and multiple CODiE, Parents’ Choice and many other industry awards. He’s also an advisor, trustee, and board member to a number of for-profit and non-profit child-focused companies. Additionally, he’s been an invited presenter and keynote speaker at more than 100 events, and has written and published hundreds of articles in various industry-related magazines and blogs.

This appointment comes on the heels of other strategic additions to Encantos’ leadership team: In January, the company added Keith Elliott as Chief Technology Officer.

Encantos is an award-winning edtech company that believes kids learn best through integrated digital and physical play

Encantos is on a mission to teach kids 21st century skills. Named by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in education, Encantos is an award-winning entertainment-driven edtech company focused on kids 12 and under. Using its proprietary Storyteaching methodology developed by education experts, and inspired by a world of culture, Encantos employs a blended learning approach with digital and physical products. Powered by its personalized learning platform, Encantos brings its beloved properties to life via a subscription app as well as a variety of books, consumer products, music and videos. Encantos’ family of brands include Canticos, the #1 bilingual preschool brand, Skeletitos and Tiny Travelers. The company is a Public Benefit Corporation with accolades from Common Sense Media, Kidscreen, and School Library Journal. Investors include Angeles Ventures, Concrete Rose Capital, Kapor Capital, Metrodora Ventures, Next Play Ventures, Portfolia’s Rising America Fund, and Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund. Encantos was co-founded by Steven Wolfe Pereira, Susie Jaramillo, Nuria Santamaría and Carlos Hoyos. For more information, visit encantosbrands.com and follow @encantosbrands on Instagram and Twitter.

