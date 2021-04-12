Fight Bananas: The New Combat Sports Media Brand Taking Over An Industry

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2021 / The combat sports world is about to go bananas. There is a new media contender stepping into the ring, and their name is Fight Bananas. With its dynamic range of content, Fight Bananas is quickly gaining recognition as the hottest go-to media source for all things combat sports. From riveting fight coverage, to entertaining internet shows, Fight Bananas is bringing MMA fans the exclusive raw content they crave and more.

Since their establishment in 2015, Fight Bananas has covered the best in local and amateur fighting across all social platforms. As the brand continues to expand, viewers can expect more of the ‘latest and greatest’ coverage and commentary on an even bigger scale, including news and events from the UFC, Bellator, Top Rank, BKFC, IKON, LFA and other top tier organizations. Headquartered in Pensacola, FL, Fight Bananas doesn’t skip a beat, capturing all of the exhilarating content MMA fans are looking for.

Fight Bananas provides the ‘best and the worst of combat sports 24/7/365′, allowing viewers to constantly indulge in all things MMA and fighting through their official Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok pages. Fans can also find the most up-to-date headlines on the official Fight Bananas website: https://fightbananas.com/.

