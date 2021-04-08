First Internet Bancorp to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, April 21

Conference call and webcast to be held on Thursday, April 22

FISHERS, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank (www.firstib.com), announced today that it plans to issue its first quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the following day, Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information: Date and Time: Thursday, April 22, 2021, 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time Telephone Access: (Passcode not required) 1-888-348-3664 (U.S. toll free) 1-855-669-9657 (Canada toll free) 1-412-902-4233 (International) Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be joined into the First Internet Bancorp call. Telephone Replay: 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free) 1-855-669-9658 (Canada toll free) 1-412-317-0088 (International) Available through May 22, 2021 Replay Access Code: 10154405



The conference call replay will be available one hour after the live call has ended. Webcast and Presentation Slides: To access the webcast and view the presentation slides, please visit http://www.firstinternetbancorp.com and click the link provided for Earnings Call Webcast. The webcast and slides will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the call has ended and will be archived on the Company’s website for 12 months.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.2 billion as of December 31, 2020. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services in select geographies. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “INBK” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.

Contacts

Investors/Analysts

Paula Deemer



Director of Corporate Administration



(317) 428-4628



investors@firstib.com

Media

Nicole Lorch



Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer



(317) 532-7906



nlorch@firstib.com