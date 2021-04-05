Frazier Growth Buyout Announces the Promotions of Jeremy Janson and Shyamal Swami to Vice President

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frazier Healthcare Partners is pleased to announce that Jeremy Janson and Shyamal Swami have been promoted to Vice President on the Growth Buyout team. “ Since joining the firm nearly five years ago, both Jeremy and Shyamal have demonstrated the investment expertise, dedication and integrity that are important to our partnership, and we are pleased to recognize their achievements with these well-deserved promotions,” said Ben Magnano, Managing Partner. “ We are very proud of the talented team we are building at Frazier and are thrilled to be developing such outstanding investment professionals from within our organization.”

Mr. Janson joined Frazier Healthcare Partners in 2016. He has been involved with several of Frazier’s portfolio companies including Adare Pharma Solutions, Accuity Delivery Systems, Leiters, EPTAM, Matrix Medical Network and Packaging Coordinators Inc. (acquired by Kohlberg in 2020). Before joining Frazier as an Associate in 2016, Mr. Janson was an Analyst in the investment banking group at Robert W Baird in Chicago. In 2018 he joined Frazier portfolio company Leiters, a manufacturer of compounded sterile pharmaceuticals, as their Director of Strategic Initiatives before re-joining the investment team in 2019 as a Senior Associate. Mr. Janson received his B.A. in Economics with a focus on Environmental Economics from Middlebury College.

Mr. Swami joined Frazier Healthcare Partners in 2016. He has been involved with several of Frazier’s portfolio companies including CSafe Global, Comprehensive Pharmacy Services, Parata (TCGRx), United Derm Partners, United Digestive and The CORE Institute (acquired by Audax Group and Linden Capital Partners). Prior to joining Frazier, Mr. Swami was an Analyst in the healthcare investment banking group at Harris Williams & Co. in San Francisco, where he worked with middle-market companies on a variety of corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions engagements. Mr. Swami received his B.S. in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About Frazier Healthcare Partners:

Founded in 1991, Frazier Healthcare Partners is a leading provider of growth and venture capital to healthcare companies. Frazier has invested in more than 200 companies with investments ranging from company creation and venture capital to buyouts of profitable middle market companies. The firm’s Growth Buyout team invests in healthcare and pharmaceutical outsourced services, healthcare technology, provider practices and other related sectors. The Life Sciences team invests primarily in novel therapeutics that are addressing unmet medical needs through innovation. Frazier has offices in Seattle, WA, and Menlo Park, CA, and invests broadly across the U.S., Canada and Europe.

For more information about Frazier Healthcare Partners, visit www.frazierhealthcare.com.

Contacts

Frazier Healthcare Partners



Carol Eckert, VP of Investor Relations



Phone: 206.621.7200



Email: carol.eckert@frazierhealthcare.com