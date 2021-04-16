Golden Leaf to Report Fiscal 2020 and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on Tuesday April 27th

PORTLAND, Ore., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: GLH) (OTCQB: GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), operating under Chalice Brands Ltd., a premier, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale and distribution, today announces it will report its fiscal year and fourth quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Investor Conference Call

Golden Leaf management, led by Mr. John Varghese, Executive Chairman, and Mr. Jeff Yapp, Chief Executive Officer, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. EDT to report its financial results for the year ended December 31st, 2020.

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with seven dispensaries in Portland, Oregon. The Company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, with a focus on health and wellness. GLH operates nationally through Fifth & Root and has operations in Oregon and California. Visit http://www.glhmonthly.com for regular updates.

