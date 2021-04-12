Healthcare IT Leaders, BD and TrackMy Solutions Deliver COVID-19 Testing for Sports Marketing Leader IMG During Masters Week

Comprehensive test and notification program ensures safety and provides peace of mind for IMG clients, staff, and vendors at the 2021 Masters® Golf Tournament.

AUGUSTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2021 / Guests of IMG enjoyed world-class golf at The Masters this week and attended the Tournament and surrounding events with greater reassurance, thanks to COVID-19 testing provided by Healthcare IT Leaders, BD and TrackMy Solutions.

In the week prior to the Masters and during the tournament, IMG, a global leader in sports marketing and athlete representation, took steps to ensure the health and safety of its guests, staff, and vendors by providing a suite of COVID-19 testing services that included onsite Rapid Antigen testing with the BD Veritor™ System for Rapid Detection of SARS-CoV-2, as well as at-home and onsite PCR testing.

Testing professionals from Healthcare IT Leaders managed and administered the program, and rapid test result notifications were provided to individuals with technology from TrackMy Solutions, built on a Blockchain platform.

“As sporting events open up to larger crowds, providing for the health and safety of our associates, clients, and guests is paramount,” said Samuel Tippit, Director of Golf, IMG Events. “We enjoyed a wonderful week of golf with greater peace of mind thanks to the testing and tracking capabilities provided by Healthcare IT Leaders, BD, and TrackMy Solutions.

About Healthcare IT Leaders

Healthcare IT Leaders is a national leader in IT consulting and workforce solutions, connecting healthcare organizations with experienced technology talent for implementation services, project management, consulting, and full-time hiring. Our COVID-19 practice, Healthy Returns, delivers COVID-19 testing, contract tracing, and vaccination services for leading businesses and schools. Based in Greater Atlanta, our company ranked #1 for Business Solutions in the 2020 Best of KLAS Report, ranked 5 consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 five consecutive years, and has been named a Best Place to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. For more information, visit www.healthcareitleaders.com and www.healthyreturns.info.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians’ care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers’ capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/bd1 and Twitter @BDandCo.

*The BD Veritor™ Plus System for Rapid Detection of SARS-CoV-2 is intended for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid antigens in direct anterior nasal swabs from individuals who are either suspected of COVID-19 by their health care provider within the first five days of the onset of symptoms, or from individuals without symptoms or other epidemiological reasons to suspect COVID-19 when tested twice over two or three days with at least 24 hours and no more than 48 hours between tests.

This product has not been FDA cleared or approved; but has been authorized by FDA under an EUA for use by authorized laboratories. This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. This product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated, or authorization is revoked sooner. Testing is limited to laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA), 42 U.S.C §263a, that meet the requirements to perform moderate, high or waived complexity tests. This test is authorized for use at the Point of Care (POC), i.e., in patient care settings operating under a CLIA Certificate of Waiver, Certificate of Compliance, or Certificate of Accreditation.

About TrackMy Solutions

TrackMy Solutions is a technology company born out of the recognition of massive deficits in the tracking of recalls in healthcare. Tracking medical devices, drugs, and vaccines on a patient level is the core competence of the company. Learn more at www.trackmysolutions.us.

Contact

Alex Gramling, Chief Marketing Officer

Healthcare IT Leaders

978-417-9738

agramling@healthcareitleaders.com

SOURCE: Healthcare IT Leaders

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/639813/Healthcare-IT-Leaders-BD-and-TrackMy-Solutions-Deliver-COVID-19-Testing-for-Sports-Marketing-Leader-IMG-During-Masters-Week