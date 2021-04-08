Illustrative Mathematics Names Brandi Tyler as VP of Marketing

TUCSON, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#K12—Illustrative Mathematics (IM), the author and developer of the highly rated IM 6–12 Math curriculum, today announced the appointment of Brandi Tyler as vice president of marketing.

In her new role, Tyler will develop and manage IM’s marketing programs to promote brand awareness of the IM K–12 Math curriculum and professional learning. She will also guide decisions on shaping product development and strategic initiatives for IM.

“With the upcoming national launch of IM K–5 Math, now is the perfect time for Brandi to take the helm of marketing,” said Kristin Umland, president and co-founder of IM. “Brandi’s experience in both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors and across industries, her passion for storytelling, and her talent for building strong product positioning will be instrumental as we prepare to roll out the complete IM K–12 Math curriculum certified by Illustrative Mathematics. We are excited to welcome Brandi to the IM team, and we look forward to seeing the impact she makes in the months ahead.”

Prior to joining IM, Tyler oversaw marketing programs for nonprofit organizations, transportation agencies, and public utilities in varying roles at ICF Next, a full-service public relations firm. Her marketing experience spans several industries, including government agencies, banking and finance, transportation and tolling, and energy efficiency, where she managed integrated marketing, communications, and behavior change campaigns.

“This is a pivotal time in education. IM is uniquely suited to support mathematics teachers, coaches, and leaders as they work to help students tackle unfinished learning and master grade-level content and practice standards in mathematics,” said Tyler. “As VP of marketing, I look forward to sharing how IM and IM Certified Partners can provide the resources and support needed to engage students, build inclusive mathematical communities, and create lifelong learners.”

About Illustrative Mathematics

Illustrative Mathematics is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where all learners know, use, and enjoy mathematics. We provide access to high-quality instructional materials, professional learning, and a community to support all students’ mathematical growth. Learn more at IllustrativeMathematics.org.

Contacts

Leslie Eicher



leslie@eichercommunications.com

314-965-1776