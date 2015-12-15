InterVenn Biosciences Announces Additions to the Company’s Executive Team

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–InterVenn Biosciences today announced additions to the Company’s executive team in the month of April. Stephana Patton, Ph.D., J.D. joins InterVenn as Chief Legal Officer (CLO). Dr. Patton brings over twenty years of legal experience to InterVenn. She was most recently General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer at Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) where she was responsible for all legal and compliance matters. Previously, Dr. Patton was General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer at BioTime, Inc. and Vice President, General Counsel and Commercial Compliance Officer at BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Dr. Patton began her pharmaceutical industry career at Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where she was Vice President of Intellectual Property and Licensing, until the company was acquired by Valeant, Inc. in 2015. She earned a B.S. in Chemistry from Erskine College, a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Cell and Developmental Biology from Emory University, and a J.D. from Boston University School of Law.

Additionally, Randolph Barr joins InterVenn as the Chief Information and Security Officer (CISO). Randolph brings over 20 years of information technology and leadership experience to the company. He was most recently Head of Security Operations at Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) where he was responsible for the aggressive growth of the overall security program on the Zoom platform. Previously, Randolph was Chief Security Officer at CISCO – WEBEX Communications Senior Vice President and Chief Information and Security Officer at Topia and Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Aryaka. He held several leadership positions at leading cloud companies ahead of this. Randolph earned a Bachelor of Administration from the University of Phoenix.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stephana and Randolph to our team,” said Aldo Carrascoso, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of InterVenn Biosciences. “Their leadership and respective experiences provide complementary strength to the leadership team and will greatly benefit InterVenn this year and, in the years to come.”

About InterVenn Biosciences

InterVenn Biosciences utilizes a proprietary glycoproteomic biomarker interrogation platform using AI and mass spectrometry for next-gen precision medicine. The company is working to find new solutions in ovarian, pancreatic, liver, prostate, and kidney cancer, together with applications from the Vista suite of solutions for treatment and monitoring, immune profiling, patient stratification, and disease progression. For more information about InterVenn Biosciences, please visit the company’s website.

