Join Asia’s top Cloud and Cybersecurity Experts as they discuss Industry 4.0 developments at Digital Week, 20-22 April 2021

Singapore, Apr 6, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – Digital Week: Northeast Asia is bringing together 2,500+ Cloud and IT professionals and 50+ renowned international speakers for a three-day event covering the region’s most exciting technological developments.

From 20-22 April 2021, you can join this virtual conference for live Q-and-A sessions, expert panel discussions, and live product demonstrations. Hear insights from regional tech giants including IBM, Rakuten, Cloud Security Alliance, Coupang, HSBC, AWS, Microsoft, and many more!

Each day will highlight a specific market: Korea, Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, offering a chance for local players to share their experiences and predictions for the future of their industries.

Whether you’re interested in cloud security or the rise of digital banking, Digital Week has something for everyone as we explore the Cloud & IT ecosystem of Northeast Asia.

Want to know more? Registration is now open and completely free, so sign up today to begin networking with industry peers, building your personalised conference agenda, and access exclusive pre-show content.

Full Agenda and Speaker Lineup here: https://w.media/digital-week/.

About W.Media

W.Media is a global B2B technology marketing agency specialising in PR, Media, and Events. It is the anchor of the cloud, datacenter and cybersecurity communities in Asia Pacific, combining market knowledge and network to uplift brands via targeted communication. W.Media educates both industry stakeholders and the public on the latest developments in these industries through personalized engagement with the marketplace.

From its founding in 2018, W.Media began organising Cloud & Datacenter Conventions throughout the APAC region, in countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore and South Korea. In 2020, W.Media complemented its in-person events offerings by launching a series of webinars to connect top industry professionals in the three pillars driving tech today: Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Datacenters.

Beyond events, W.Media works closely with its clients to curate effective content marketing, editorial coverage, and digital advertising campaigns. This expertise and expansive regional network make W.Media a key player in Asia’s Cloud and Datacenter market.

About Digital Week (Northeast Asia)

Digital Week is back! Now is your time to explore new markets and network with an even wider range of industry peers.

With cloud migration and storage demands at an all-time high, it’s essential to stay up to date on the market’s latest developments and technologies. So, our W.Media team has created a space for IT professionals to come together and share their insights while reaching an even broader, digitized network: Digital Week.

Our Digital Weeks combine the informational expertise of a leading webinar series with the personal touch of in-person conferences and exhibitions. This three-day virtual event brings together experts from the Cloud, Data Center, and Cybersecurity industries to share both regional overviews and local observations, as well as enables you speak directly to potential clients or future business partners one-on-one!

Digital Week North Asia will focus on explosive growth in cloud and datacenter technologies across Japan, Korea, Mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. These markets have long been leaders in technology for not just Asia but the rest of the world. While some of Asia’s emerging economies like Indonesia and Thailand are making great strides in the cloud market, corporations still prefer mature economies in North Asia that can provide them with a strong power network and more reliable uptime. Because multiple deep-sea cables between the USA and Asia pass through these countries, the island also provides a geographic advantage to the American tech giants.

