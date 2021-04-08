Jumio Adds iProov’s Award-Winning Liveness Detection to its KYX Platform

New anti-spoofing solutions deliver high conversions and fast onboarding while effectively deterring online fraud

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and eKYC solutions, today announced the company is partnering with iProov to roll out its proven liveness detection solutions worldwide. Liveness detection enables Jumio to detect if a person is real — that is, it can distinguish between imagery of a live user present at the point of capture versus a fake from a spoofed artifact (e.g., a picture of a picture or a deepfake video).

The rapid shift to the use of remote online services and payments during the COVID-19 pandemic has inevitably led to a sharp increase in online crime and fraud. The Jumio and iProov partnership brings Liveness Assurance™ and Genuine Presence Assurance™ to enterprises around the globe ensuring that the online user is genuine (i.e., not an imposter), physically present and not a sophisticated cyberattack using deepfakes or other synthetic media. With this partnership, Jumio’s customers will leverage the same iProov technology currently being used by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the Australian Taxation Office, GovTech Singapore, the UK National Health Service (NHS), Rabobank, ING and Knab Bank.

“With iProov’s suite of liveness detection and presence assurance solutions, we can offer our customers the highest levels of security for online identity verification, without compromising the user experience,“ said Robert Prigge, Jumio CEO. “iProov equips us with the upgraded flexibility needed to realize the opportunities of digital transformation with a simple, effective and powerful fraud deterrent that is trusted by a growing number of global banks, government bodies and digitally native enterprises.”

The iProov integration delivers a number of significant advantages to Jumio’s identity verification customers, including:

High Conversion Rates: iProov’s industry-leading accuracy and low false rejection rates mean more legitimate customers get approved which translates to higher throughput and customer satisfaction.

iProov’s industry-leading accuracy and low false rejection rates mean more legitimate customers get approved which translates to higher throughput and customer satisfaction. Fast Onboarding: iProov’s user experience involves just a few steps with minimal instructions which makes it an intuitive experience for new customers being onboarded.

iProov’s user experience involves just a few steps with minimal instructions which makes it an intuitive experience for new customers being onboarded. Natural User Experience : iProov lets users take a selfie from a natural arm position where the user looks down at their phone which improves the user experience.

: iProov lets users take a selfie from a natural arm position where the user looks down at their phone which improves the user experience. Small SDK Size: iProov’s software development kit (SDK), which is embedded into Jumio’s own SDK, is significantly smaller than most solutions on the market.

“We’re excited to partner with Jumio to deliver our world-class presence assurance solutions to its global customer base,” said Andrew Bud, iProov founder and CEO. “The drive toward digital transformation, ease-of-use and bank-grade security demands liveness detection experiences that are simple, secure and inclusive of aging populations.”

iProov technology uses a brief, facial biometric scan to assure the identity and genuine presence of an individual during remote onboarding and authentication. Using iProov, organizations can maximize completion rates with effortless usability, while helping to protect themselves and their customers against fraud.

iProov Genuine Presence Assurance and Liveness Assurance have both passed Levels 1 and 2 testing by NIST/NVLAP Accredited Lab iBeta for ISO Presentation Attack Detection, conducted in accordance with the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard and in alignment with the ISO/IEC 30107-1 framework. In addition, iProov has been extensively tested by a range of third-party organizations including national governments. Among its many industry awards, iProov was named as a 2020 Cool Vendor for Identity Access Management and Fraud Detection by Gartner.

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio’s mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through a unified, end-to-end identity verification and eKYC platform. The Jumio KYX Platform offers a range of identity proofing and AML services to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust from account opening to ongoing transaction monitoring.

Leveraging advanced technology including AI, biometrics, machine learning, liveness detection and automation, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR. Jumio has verified more than 300 million identities issued by over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions. Jumio’s solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, digital currency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

About iProov

Founded in 2012, iProov is the world leader in online facial biometric authentication, working with governments, banks and other enterprises to remotely verify customer identity. Used for onboarding and authentication, customers include the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the UK National Health Service (NHS), the Australian Taxation Office, GovTech Singapore, Rabobank, ING, and others. iProov’s technologies include Liveness Assurance™ and Genuine Presence Assurance™, which ensures that an online customer is the right person, a real person, and authenticating right now. This protects against spoof attacks from photos, videos, masks, and replay attacks and the emerging threat of deepfakes. iProov was recognized as the 5th fastest growing technology company in the UK in the Deloitte 2020 UK Technology Fast 50 and was also named a Gartner Cool Vendor 2020 in Identity Access Management & Fraud Detection. For more information, please see www.iproov.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

