KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to DT Auto Owner Trust 2021-2

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by DT Auto Owner Trust 2021-2 (“DTAOT 2021-2”), a $435.0 million auto loan ABS transaction.

This transaction is the second 2021 ABS securitization issued by DriveTime Automotive Group, Inc. (“DriveTime” or the “Company”). DriveTime is a leading used vehicle retailer in the United States that focuses on both the sale and financing of vehicles to subprime borrowers. The transaction has initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 54.50% for the Class A notes, to 14.50% for the Class E notes. The target enhancement levels for the Class A notes and Class E notes are 58.90% and 18.90%, respectively.

The financial impact of COVID-19 has resulted in an economic slowdown and high unemployment, which can adversely impact the performance of the subject pool and auto loans in general. In considering this risk, KBRA applied additional stress scenarios by increasing its expected base case gross charge-off assumptions for this transaction. The assumption increase was derived from KBRA’s analysis of the relationship between the historical unemployment rate and annualized gross loss rates through the 2008-2009 financial crisis for different types of lending products.

KBRA applied its Auto Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology and Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology. In applying the methodologies, KBRA analyzed DriveTime’s static pool data, and the underlying collateral pool using stressed cash flow assumptions. KBRA considered its operational review of DriveTime, which was conducted at its Tempe, AZ headquarters, as well as several business updates with the Company since that time. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

