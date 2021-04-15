KBRA Releases Auto Loan ABS Indices for March 2021

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its auto loan ABS indices for March 2021.

March remittance reports showed auto loan credit trends remained strong during the February collection period. Early-stage delinquencies (30-59 days past due) in the KBRA Prime Auto Loan Index rose 1 basis point (bp) month-over-month (MoM) to 0.90%, while late-stage delinquencies (60+ days past due) declined 1 bp to 0.35%. Meanwhile, early- and late-stage delinquencies in the KBRA Non-Prime Auto Loan Index were up 31 bps and down 14 bps MoM, respectively, coming in at 6.88% and 3.91%. Annualized net losses in both indices came down from the prior month due to rangebound roll rates and favorable delinquency metrics earlier this year. In both indices, delinquency rates remain meaningfully lower than year-ago levels, as government stimulus and hardship assistance programs have helped to keep many borrowers current on their loan payments.

Click here to view the report.

