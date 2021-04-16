Lubbock International Airport and Mobilitie Providing High-speed Wireless Connectivity for Travelers

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobilitie, the largest privately-held wireless infrastructure firm in the nation, is enhancing the traveler experience at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport with an updated wireless network to provide increased connectivity and capabilities.

“We are looking forward to the possibilities that the network will provide to our passengers, staff, and partners,” said Kelly Campbell, Executive Director of Aviation.

With restrictions easing and travel starting to resume, the network will provide high-speed mobile connections at each and every gate, perfect for connecting with family and colleagues, and making last-minute travel plans or adjustments. The multi-carrier 5G ready network features next-generation technologies, including a distributed antenna system within the building and outdoor nodes on the rooftop with dedicated radios at each location, ensuring reliable high-speed connectivity throughout the airport.

“The network we’ve developed for Lubbock Airport will provide a streamlined and seamless wireless experience,” said Michael Curry, VP of Wireless Solutions at Mobilitie. “We understand dynamic environments like airports very well, and we have designed our solution to support the client’s operations and growth, while creating peace of mind for all travelers. Whether you need to make travel changes on the go, watch a movie while waiting to board, or rushing to a gate to make your connection, you’ll be connected.”

