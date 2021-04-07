On Track for Completion and Opening This Time Next Year, Union School District Provides Unique 99-Year Public Private Partnership For Belmont Village Senior Living’s New Bay Area Community in Los Gatos

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belmont Village Senior Living is pleased to announce that construction of its 4th Bay Area community in Northern California is making great progress toward completion in only seven months after breaking ground on September 8th. With the roof in place, the new Belmont Village Los Gatos community, is on track to open its doors to residents and families on prime land adjacent to the Union School District campus, by early 2022, joining current Bay Area communities in Albany, Sunnyvale, and San Jose.

“We’re thrilled to be joining in this truly innovative public private partnership with the Union School District to not only expand our presence in the Bay Area for aging adults in the Los Gatos community, but also to share our brand new, technically sophisticated building, designed to provide necessary meeting space for Union School District educator training and intergenerational programming,” says Patricia Will, Belmont Village Founder and CEO. “This union will uniquely integrate residents and staff with the surrounding community and serve as a model of excellence, helping residents continue to enjoy engaging, purposeful lives, and truly feel at home among friends and neighbors.”

Located at 5121 Union Avenue in San Jose, Belmont Village Los Gatos makes the 14th Belmont Village Senior Living community in California. Through a competitive RFP process, the Union School District, one of the top performing K-8 school districts in California, selected Belmont Village to develop their former maintenance and service yard under a unique long term 99-year ground lease.

The Los Gatos senior living community, designed in the San Jose architectural style, boasts a spacious, 125,303 gross square feet and features 360-degree panoramic views of the mountains, Castle Rock State Park, and the Sierra Azul Preserve – allowing residents and staff to take full advantage of the magnificent location. Outdoor lounge and entertainment spaces will bring residents al fresco dining and a place to relax and enjoy the views and temperate San Jose weather. The pet-friendly community is located near the Los Gatos Creek Dog Park, where pet-owning residents can gather and enjoy each other’s company.

Upon completion, the community will feature 150 apartments, including studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom residences for Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Belmont’s award-winning Memory Care. Residents will enjoy the abundance of amenities for which Belmont Village is well known, including concierge and transportation services, valet parking, on-site physiotherapy and fitness center, art studio, screening room, club lounge, full-service salon and spa, personal wine storage, and gourmet dining.

The community’s programming will include Whole Brain Fitness, and Belmont’s award-winning program to support cognitive strength, Circle of Friends. All aspects of daily life are influenced by Belmont Villages proprietary, evidence-based approach to programming, health, and wellness. Belmont Village Los Gatos is designed to provide just the right balance of care and support to suit all lifestyles, with licensed nurses and well-trained staff on-site 24/7.

In partnership with long term collaborators W.E. O’Neil Construction and HKIT Architects, everything from location, architecture, and design is choreographed to embrace the Los Gatos community, an area known for its vibrant downtown, active spirit, parks, and school district. Along with FARD Engineers, BWF Consulting Engineers, Englekirk Structural Engineers, Van Dorn Abed, and HMH Engineers, the entire team’s expertise in the area, attention to detail, and commitment to quality throughout the uncertainty of the pandemic is unsurpassed.

“Programming, staff training, and building features of Belmont Village Los Gatos will serve to help residents embrace the active spirit of the area and highlight the uniqueness of the space and location,” adds Will. “Everything we do is devoted to ensuring our communities are the kinds of places where residents are happy and fulfilled, and their families are confident that the environment and care Belmont Village provides are of the highest quality. Our entire staff believes that aging is a gift and that caring for the aging is a privilege.”

Founded in Houston in 1997, Belmont Village is an integrated developer, owner, and operator of 31 highest quality independent, assisted living and award-winning memory care communities for older adults across eight states in the U.S. and Mexico. With more than 4,000 employees, Belmont Village communities are renowned for distinctive design; high standards of life safety; quality of care; and leading edge, award-winning programs. Belmont Village is certified as a Great Place to Work® and has been ranked since 2018 as one of FORTUNE Magazine’s 50 Best Workplaces for Aging Services. Learn more about Belmont Village at www.belmontvillage.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

