Overview of Honda and Acura Exhibits for Auto Shanghai 2021

BEIJING, China, Apr 8, 2021 – (JCN Newswire) – Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned Honda subsidiary in China, today announced the overview of Honda and Acura exhibits for the 19th International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2021), which will take place in Shanghai, China (Media days: April 19-20, Trade days: April 21-23, Public days: April 24-28, 2021).

The exhibit will include the world premiere of a prototype model of the first Honda-brand electric vehicle (EV) in China, as well as the world premiere of a new plug-in hybrid model.

The Honda exhibit at its automobile booth will showcase the comprehensive lineup of Honda’s electrified vehicles consisting of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and EV models. The technology presentation booth will exhibit the third-generation Honda CONNECT recently announced in China and Honda’s omnidirectional ADAS,* the next-generation advanced safety and driver-assistive system, enabling visitors to experience new technologies that contribute to safety and comfort of everyday mobility.

The Honda motorcycle booth will exhibit the lineup of Honda’s FUN-filled motorcycle models. This will include new models that further enhance the lineup sold through Honda Wing, a dedicated sales channel for Honda’s mid-size motorcycles, which was newly launched last month (March 2021) in China, as well as the announcement of new models to be introduced to Honda DreamWing, a dedicated sales channel for Honda’s large-size motorcycle models.

* Advanced Driver Assistance System

For more information, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2021/4210408eng.html.

Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com