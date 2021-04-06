Planet 13 Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Q1 2021 Revenue

  • Q1 2021 Revenue of $23.8 million, including $9.7 million in March
  • 2020 Revenue of $70.5 million
  • Planet 13 accounted for 8.2% of all Nevada cannabis dispensary revenue in Q4
  • 2020 EBITDA of $8.9 million

All figures are reported in United States dollars ($) unless otherwise indicated

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) (“Planet 13” or the “Company“), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, today announced its financial results for the three-month and twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020. Planet 13’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).

“Based on our performance in March 2021, it is clear that Las Vegas is back.” Said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. “We dwarfed our single month record with $9.7 million in revenue in March, and we believe that as more people get vaccinated and Las Vegas continues to open, revenue will continue to increase. Looking back on 2020, we weathered the perfect storm of COVID-19 and the resulting 55% decrease in tourism and still increased revenue year over year, generating over $70 million while maintaining our share of the Nevada market.”

“With the rapid turn-around we’ve seen in Q1 and especially in March, it is clear that the improvements we made over the last year will pay dividends as normalcy returns to Las Vegas,” commented Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. “With tourism back on track, the SuperStore is performing well. Furthermore, our local-focused offerings including Medizin, curbside and delivery, and wholesale are helping us take a greater share of that market. Outside of Las Vegas, the Orange County SuperStore in California is on track and on budget for our projected opening in July. We poured everything we learned from two years running the greatest cannabis store in the world, into our Orange County location and are confident that this store will redefine the cannabis retail experience in California.”

Financial Highlights – Q4 – 2020

Operating Results

All comparisons below are to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, unless otherwise noted

  • Revenues were $20.1 million as compared to $16.5 million, an increase of 21.8%
  • Gross profit before biological adjustments was $7.5 million or 37.1% as compared to $9.4 million or 57.1%
  • Operating expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, was $8.0 million as compared to $7.1 million, an increase of 13.1%
  • Net loss before taxes of $1.2 million as compared to a net loss of $0.9 million
  • Net loss of $2.9 million as compared to a net loss of $2.6 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 million

Balance Sheet

All comparisons below are to December 31, 2019, unless otherwise noted

  • Cash of $79.0 million as compared to $12.8 million
  • Total assets of $150.0 million as compared to $62.9 million
  • Total liabilities of $29.3 million as compared to $21.6 million

Financial Highlights – Full Year – 2020

All comparisons below are to the year ended December 31, 2019, unless otherwise noted

  • Revenues were $70.5 million as compared to $63.6 million, an increase of 10.8%
  • Gross profit before biological adjustments was $34.2 million or 48.5% as compared $36.5 million or 57.3%
  • Operating expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense, were $28.0 million as compared to $26.8 million, an increase of 4.3%
  • Net loss before taxes of $0.8 million as compared to a net profit of $0.5 million
  • Net loss of $7.9 million as compared to a net loss of $6.7 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $8.9 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $10.2 million

Q4 Highlights and Recent Developments

For a more comprehensive overview of these highlights and recent developments, please refer to Planet 13’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis of the Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three Months and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 (the “MD&A“).

  • On October 13, 2020, Planet 13 announced the addition of non-cannabis retail space to the Las Vegas SuperStore.
  • On October 19, 2020, Planet 13 announced expanding the dispensary floor of the Las Vegas SuperStore.
  • On October 19, 2020, Planet 13 announced a CDN$20 million bought deal public offering.
  • On October 20, 2020, Planet 13 announced an upsize to bought deal public offering to CDN$25 million.
  • On November 5, 2020, Planet 13 announced the closing of a CDN$28.8 million bought deal public offering.
  • On November 20, 2020, Planet 13 announced opening the Medizin dispensary.
  • On November 27, 2020, Planet 13 announced second closing under its asset purchase agreement.
  • On December 10, 2020, Planet 13 announced winning multiple awards at Las Vegas Jack Herer Cup.
  • On January 12, 2021, Planet 13 announced a CDN$50 million bought deal and upsizeing.
  • On February 2, 2021, Planet 13 announced closing of CDN$69 million bought deal.
  • On February 3, 2021, Planet 13 announced the start of construction on the Orange County SuperStore.
  • On March 15, 2021 Planet 13 announced a partnership with Curaleaf Select to open shop-in-shop.

Results of Operations (Summary)

The following tables set forth consolidated statements of financial information for the three-month and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. For further information regarding the Company’s financial results for these periods, please refer to the Company’s annual financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2020 together with the MD&A, available on Planet 13’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website https://www.planet13holdings.com.

Adjusted EBITDA

 
   NV Cannabis Ops     Consolidated     Consolidated           NV Cannabis Ops     Consolidated              
 
   Three Months     Three Months     Three Months           Year     Year     Year        
 
   Ended     Ended     Ended     Percentage     Ended     Ended     Ended     Percentage  
 
   Dec-31-2020     Dec-31-2020     Dec-31-2019     Change     Dec-31-2020     Dec-31-2020     Dec-31-2019     Change  
EBITDA
                                                
Profit (loss) before taxes
     (227,795 )     (1,238,771 )     (914,960 )     35.4 %     4,896,181       (849,268 )     542,664       (256.5 %)
Add back:
                                                                
Biological asset adjustments
     (1,396,910 )     (1,396,910 )     351,080       (497.9 %)     (1,171,616 )     (1,171,616 )     480,181       (344.0 %)
Non-cash share based payments
           506,501       1,694,370       (70.1 %)           2,512,568       4,822,787       (47.9 %)
Depreciation and amortization
     1,051,894       1,051,894       900,278       16.8 %     4,155,741       4,155,741       2,845,464       46.0 %
Depreciation included in COGS
     517,177       517,177       157,026       229.4 %     1,900,288       1,900,288       472,661       302.0 %
ROU Interest included in COGS
     325,718       325,718       35,524               783,318       783,318       121,257          
Interest and non-operating expense (income)
     538,047       538,047       329,291       63.4 %     1,579,784       1,579,792       954,960       65.4 %
 
                                                                
EBITDA
     808,131       303,656       2,552,609       (88.1 %)     12,143,696       8,910,823       10,239,974       (13.0 %)
Margin
     4.0 %     1.5 %     15.4 %             17.2 %     12.6 %     16.1 %        
                                                                 
                                     
Expressed in USD$
   Three Months     Three Months           Year     Year        
 
   Ended     Ended     Percentage     Ended     Ended     Percentage  
 
   Dec-31-2020     Dec-31-2019     Change     Dec-31-2020     Dec-31-2019     Change  
Revenue
                                    
Revenues, net of discounts
     20,139,944       16,540,324       21.8 %     70,491,280       63,595,036       10.8 %
Cost of Goods Sold
     (12,670,805 )     (7,098,908 )     78.5 %     (36,291,251 )     (27,139,658 )     33.7 %
Gross Profit, Before Biological Asset Adjustment
     7,469,139       9,441,416       (20.9 %)     34,200,029       36,455,378       (6.2 %)
Gross Profit Margin %
     37.1 %     57.1 %             48.5 %     57.3 %        
Realized fair value amounts included in COGS
     377,903       (695,361 )     (154.3 %)     (1,104,525 )     (1,500,965 )     (26.4 %)
Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets
     1,019,007       344,281       196.0 %     2,276,141       1,020,784       123.0 %
Gross profit
     8,866,049       9,090,336       (2.5 %)     35,371,645       35,975,197       (1.7 %)
Gross Profit Margin %
     44.0 %     55.0 %             50.2 %     56.6 %        
 
                                                
Expenses
                                                
General and Administrative
     7,386,914       5,351,056       38.0 %     24,667,172       20,269,839       21.7 %
Sales and Marketing
     621,464       1,730,301       (64.1 %)     3,305,640       6,539,483       (49.5 %)
Depreciation and Amortization
     1,051,894       900,278       16.8 %     4,155,741       2,845,464       46.0 %
Share based payments
     506,501       1,694,370       (70.1 %)     2,512,568       4,822,787       (47.9 %)
Total Expenses
     9,566,773       9,676,005       (1.1 %)     34,641,121       34,477,573       0.5 %
 
                                                
Income (Loss) From Operations
    (700,724)       (585,669)       19.6 %     730,524       1,497,624       (51.2 %)
 
                                                
Other (Income) Expense:
                                                
Interest Expense, net
     504,692       404,332       24.8 %     1,796,641       1,306,876       37.5 %
Realized Foreign Exchange gain (loss)
               na             (1,141 )     (100.0 %)
Other expense (income)
     33,355       (75,041 )     (144.4 %)     (216,849 )     (350,775 )     (38.2 %)
Total Other Expense (Income)
     538,047       329,291       63.4 %     1,579,792       954,960       65.4 %
 
                                                
Income (loss) for the period before tax
     (1,238,771)       (914,960)       35.4 %     (849,268)       542,664       (256.5 %)
Provision for income tax (current and deferred)
     1,666,546       1,662,213       0.3 %     7,092,257       7,200,997       (1.5 %)
Income (Loss) for the period
     (2,905,317)       (2,577,173)       12.7 %     (7,941,525)       (6,658,333)       19.3 %
 
                                                
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
                                                
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit/loss
                                               
Foreign exchange translation adjustment
     333,528       (24,607 )             128,585       195,213          
Net Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the period
     (2,571,789)       (2,601,780)               (7,812,940)       (6,463,120)          
Income (Loss) per share for the period
                                                
Basic and fully diluted loss per share
   $ (0.02)     $ (0.02)             $ (0.05)     $ (0.05)          
 
                                                
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding
                                                
Basic and fully diluted
     175,660,734       135,888,982               151,825,439       134,074,476          
                                                 

Outstanding Shares

As of April 5, 2021, the Company had 140,330,574 common shares and 55,232,940 class A convertible, restricted voting shares issued and outstanding for a total of 195,563,514 shares outstanding. There were 184,168 options issued and outstanding of which all have fully vested. There were 9,700,341 warrants outstanding and 912,095 RSU’s outstanding of which nil RSUs had fully vested as at the date of this MD&A.

Conference Call

Planet 13 will host a conference call on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. EST to discuss its fourth quarter financial results and provide investors with key business highlights. The call will be chaired by Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO, Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO, and Dennis Logan, CFO.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: April 5, 2021 | Time: 5:00 p.m. EST
Participant Dial-in: Toll Free 877-407-8035 or International 201-689-8035
Replay Dial-in: Toll Free 877-481-4010 or International 919-882-2331
(Available for 2 weeks)
Reference Number: 40511
Listen to webcast: https://bit.ly/393yrjE

Financial Measures

There are measures included in this news release that do not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and metrics presented by other publicly traded companies. The Company includes these measures because it believes certain investors use these measures and metrics as a means of assessing financial performance. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is calculated as net earnings before finance costs (net of finance income), income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization of intangibles and is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

For further inquiries, please contact:

LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations
mark.kuindersma@loderockadvisors.com
(416) 519-2156 ext. 2230

Bob Groesbeck and Larry Scheffler
Co-Chief Executive Officers
ir@planet13lasvegas.com

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas – the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13’s mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13’s shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking-statements relate to, among other things, Planet 13’s first California location and the timeline for opening of the Santa Ana dispensary.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: final regulatory and other approvals or consents; risks associated with COVID-19 and other infectious diseases presenting as major health issues; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the Nevada and California cannabis market and changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in the State of Nevada and California; and employee relations. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States through licensed subsidiary entities in states that have legalized marijuana operations, however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s business, including COVID-19, are contained under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s annual information form dated April 5, 2021 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

             
Expressed in United States Dollars
   As at     As at  
 
   December 31,     December 31,  
 
   2020     2019  
Assets
            
Current Assets
            
Cash
   $ 79,000,850     $ 12,814,712  
HST receivable
     103,445       16,544  
Inventories (Note 6)
     7,334,717       5,474,004  
Biological assets (Note 7)
     640,995       514,526  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (Note 11)
     2,637,547       3,694,272  
Total Current Assets
     89,717,554       22,514,058  
 
                
Property and equipment (Note 8)
     32,073,925       30,211,154  
Licenses (Note 9)
     7,007,362        
Right of use assets (Note 10)
     20,149,721       9,478,733  
Long-term deposits and other assets
     1,054,443       694,601  
 
     60,285,451       40,384,488  
Total Assets
   $ 150,003,005     $ 62,898,546  
 
                
Liabilities
                
Current Liabilities
                
Accounts payable
   $ 1,683,833     $ 864,260  
Accrued expenses
     2,844,714       1,910,046  
Income taxes payable
     1,220,652       7,015,606  
Notes payable – current portion (Note 12)
     884,000       884,000  
Total Current Liabilities
     6,633,199       10,673,912  
 
                
Long -term lease liabilities (Note 13)
     22,326,077       10,522,377  
Other long-term liabilities
     28,000       28,000  
Deferred tax liability (Note 19)
     313,422       379,665  
 
     22,667,499       10,930,042  
Total Liabilities
     29,300,698       21,603,954  
 
                
Shareholders’ Equity
                
Share capital (Note 14)
     139,177,034       51,986,849  
Restricted share units (Note 14)
     3,262,351       4,119,485  
Warrants (Note 14)
     6,972,053       5,961,091  
Option reserve (Note 14)
     276,081       399,439  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
     (479,122 )     (607,707 )
Deficit
     (28,506,090 )     (20,564,565 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity
     120,702,307       41,294,592  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
   $ 150,003,005     $ 62,898,546  
                 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

                         
Expressed in United States Dollars
   Three months     Three months     Year     Year  
 
   Ended     Ended     Ended     Ended  
 
   December 31,     December 31,     December 31,     December 31,  
 
   2020     2019     2020     2019  
Revenue
                        
Revenues, net of discounts
   $ 20,139,944     $ 16,540,324     $ 70,491,280     $ 63,595,036  
Cost of Goods Sold
     (12,670,805 )     (7,098,908 )     (36,291,251 )     (27,139,658 )
Gross Profit before fair value asset adjustment
     7,469,139       9,441,416       34,200,029       36,455,378  
Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold
     377,903       (695,361 )     (1,104,525 )     (1,500,965 )
Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets
     1,019,007       344,281       2,276,141       1,020,784  
Gross Profit
     8,866,049       9,090,336       35,371,645       35,975,197  
 
                                
Expenses
                                
General and Administrative (Note 15)
     7,386,914       5,351,056       24,667,172       20,269,839  
Sales and Marketing
     621,464       1,730,301       3,305,640       6,539,483  
Depreciation and Amortization (Note 8 & 10)
     1,051,894       900,278       4,155,741       2,845,464  
Share-Based Compensation Expense (Note 14 and Note 18)
     506,501       1,694,370       2,512,568       4,822,787  
Total Expenses
     9,566,773       9,676,005       34,641,121       34,477,573  
 
                                
Income From Operations
    (700,724)       (585,669)       730,524       1,497,624  
 
                                
Other Expense:
                                
Interest expense, net
     504,692       404,332       1,796,641       1,306,876  
Realized foreign exchange loss
                       (1,141 )
Other income
     33,355       (75,041 )     (216,849 )     (350,775 )
Total Other Expense
     538,047       329,291       1,579,792       954,960  
 
                                
Income (Loss) before income taxes
     (1,238,771)       (914,960)       (849,268)       542,664  
Provision for tax – current (Note 19)
     1,817,805       1,402,227       7,158,500       7,292,188  
Provision for tax – deferred (Note 19)
     (151,259 )     259,986       (66,243 )     (91,191 )
Loss for the year
   $ (2,905,317)     $ (2,577,173)     $ (7,941,525)     $ (6,658,333)  
 
                                
Other Comprehensive Income
                                
 
                                
Foreign exchange translation gain
     333,528       (24,607 )     128,585       195,213  
Net Comprehensive Loss for the year
   $ (2,571,789)     $ (2,601,780)     $ (7,812,940)     $ (6,463,120)  
 
                                
Loss per share for the year
                                
Basic and diluted loss per share (Note 16)
   $ (0.02)     $ (0.02)     $ (0.05)     $ (0.05)  
 
                                
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding
                                
Basic and Diluted
     175,660,734       135,888,982       151,825,439       134,074,476  
                                 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

             
Expressed in United States Dollars
   Year     Year  
 
   Ended     Ended  
 
   December 31,     December 31,  
 
   2020     2019  
Operating activities
            
Net loss for the year
   (7,941,525 )   (6,658,333 )
Add (deduct) non-cash items:
                
Share based payments (Note 14 and 18)
     2,512,568       4,822,787  
Depreciation and amortization (Note 8 and 10)
     6,056,031       3,607,286  
Deferred tax liability
     (66,243 )     (91,191 )
Write-off of fixed assets during the year
           82,882  
Non-cash interest expense on ROU Liabilities (Note 13)
     2,559,047       1,367,759  
 
                
Net change in non-cash working capital
                
HST receivable
     (91,533 )     85,287  
Inventories (Note 6)
     (227,841 )     (151,893 )
Biological assets (Note 7)
     (126,469 )     400,651  
Prepaid expenses and other assets (Note 11)
     1,178,734       (2,426,866 )
Long term deposits and other assets
     (359,842 )     (100,262 )
Accounts payable
     452,393       (856,462 )
Accrued expenses
     934,669       603,902  
Income tax payable
     (5,794,954 )     4,828,497  
Other long-term liabilities
           28,000  
Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities
     (914,965)       5,542,044  
 
                
Investing activities
                
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (Note 8)
     (4,481,058 )     (16,061,582 )
Purchase of licenses (Note 9)
     (3,550,400 )      
Cash flow used in investing activities
     (8,031,458)       (16,061,582)  
 
                
Financing activities
                
Issuance of shares on warrant and option exercises (Note 14)
     32,871,439       5,030,185  
Issuance of shares and warrants on financings
     44,464,540        
Payment on lease liabilities
     (2,337,006 )     (1,247,546 )
Cash flow provided by financing activities
     74,998,973       3,782,639  
 
                
Net increase in cash
    66,052,550       (6,736,899)  
Cash at beginning of the year
     12,814,712       19,364,086  
Effect of foreign exchange on cash
     133,588       187,525  
Cash at end of the year
   79,000,850     12,814,712  
                 

