PowerSchool Files Registration Statement with SEC for an Initial Public Offering

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool, the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. PowerSchool has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PWSC.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays, Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank are acting as lead bookrunning managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Jefferies, Macquarie Capital and RBC Capital Markets are also acting as joint bookrunning managers. Baird, Piper Sandler, Raymond James and William Blair are acting as co-managers.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 888-603-5847 or by emailing Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 134 under the Securities Act.

About PowerSchool:

PowerSchool is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool, widely recognized as the most comprehensive suite of mission-critical K-12 education solutions, connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student learning outcomes. From the front office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage instruction, learning, grading, attendance, assessment, analytics, state reporting, special education, student registration, talent, finance, and human resources. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students and 12,000+ districts, schools, and other education institutions in over 90 countries.

Contacts

For More Information:



Media Relations: Jenna Mills, public.relations@powerschool.com, tel: +1 (916) 836-6378



Investor Relations: investor.relations@powerschool.com, tel: +1 (855) 707-5100