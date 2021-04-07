Ripcord Selected by Exceltox to Help Expedite COVID-19 Testing Across High-Risk Patient Populations

Ripcord Dramatically Reduces Turnaround Time and Supports Rapid Growth for Testing Provider During the Pandemic

HAYWARD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ripcord, a SaaS-based, next-gen digital transformation provider that accelerates business processes, data analysis and critical business decisions, today announced it was selected by Exceltox Laboratories, a CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified laboratory offering advanced clinical genomics and Covid testing, to digitize, process and store in the cloud patient and personal data contained within medical records and forms. After pivoting to process COVID-19 results stemming from the pandemic, Exceltox has worked with Ripcord to maintain a fast turnaround time and bill for its services more quickly and accurately.

Based in Irvine, Calif., Exceltox was founded in 2013 and specializes in Pharmacogenomics and Covid testing. In May of 2020, with the Sars-Cov-2 virus spreading rapidly throughout its communities, Exceltox saw an extreme need for accurate and reliable testing to assist skilled nursing facilities and other high-risk patient populations with managing their outbreaks. The company quickly pivoted its laboratories’ resources and capacity to aid in Covid-19 testing, which continues today.

Speed is a critical factor for Exceltox’s customers as it helps them respond quickly to minimize outbreaks in critical care facilities. The increased demand in testing led to an increase in documents. Exceltox needed a solution to help them quickly digitize, process and ensure accuracy of Patient Health Information (PHI) documents in order to expedite results for customers. Before Ripcord, Exceltox’s solution provider was taking five – six days to scan and process the data that was supposed to be completed in 24 hours. Additionally, the provider did not offer reliable hours, required the documents be transported offsite to be processed and lacked image quality, creating further delays.

“Just as it was across the world, the pandemic hit our communities hard, especially within the skilled nursing facilities which contained some of the most vulnerable patient populations,” said Matthew Pirro, Director of Operations at Exceltox. “We were proud to quickly transition our services to focus primarily on testing for COVID-19 but for it to have the immediate impact to keep outbreaks under control, we needed a partner like Ripcord who understood how imperative speed, accuracy and quality was to be effective. Not only did Ripcord meet and exceed our standards, they came in with a willingness to do whatever it took to find us the right solution. It has been turnkey since we launched and our teams immediately adopted it with little effort.”

With Ripcord on board, Exceltox had the high-quality images, flexibility and speed it needed to deliver results in under 24-hours consistently. Ripcord enables Exceltox to bill more quickly and accurately for its services and focus more time on its core business and customers, giving them the support they needed to introduce new types of testing. With the reliability provided by Ripcord, Exceltox has been able to focus on preparing to launch Respiratory and UTI testing later this year. The partnership also streamlines Exceltox’s processes for its billing department and partners, making it easier for payers to process critical payment and insurance data in a timely manner.

The implementation of Ripcord at Exceltox also had a significant impact on billing according to partner John Billcheck, CEO of J&J Consulting and Billing Services LLC.

“J&J Consulting and Billing Services LLC processes between 5,000 and 10,000 lab orders per day for Exceltox. The lab staff were overwhelmed with scanning and organizing the information and getting it to our billing staff in timely manner due to the high volume,” said Billcheck. “They tried two other outsourced solutions to scan lab requisitions and patient insurance information but neither of them was able to keep up or provide adequate search features to locate data more efficiently like Ripcord could.”

J&J staff went from searching for patient data and insurance information in four different portals to a single, searchable portal that keeps up with the high volume of information from the lab, even as the lab grew its business. Added Billcheck: “In a few short weeks, J&J has been able to improve turnaround time from 14 to 21 days behind the lab to being able to process claims within 48 hours of the date of service. Ripcord has allowed J&J and our Exceltox to drastically improve our billing process and we are able to process claims more efficiently and get Exceltox paid faster.”

“Our technology has always been built to deliver the guarantee of speed and accuracy our customers need to not just achieve their business goals but surpass them,” said Alex Fielding, CEO of Ripcord. “Working with Exceltox, we had the honor of aiding in the fight against COVID-19. We’re pleased to not only help Exceltox keep their promise to their customers to ensure fast and accurate results but to help them find the time and support they need to focus on even more initiatives to aid in public health.”

About Ripcord

Ripcord is powering digital transformation and accelerating its customers business processes, data analysis and decision making through Robotic Process Automation utilizing robotics, software and AI. Ripcord’s robots automatically digitize, index and categorize paper records, making them searchable and accessible in the cloud. Ripcord Canopy, a content services platform that resides in the cloud, provides enterprise customers the ability to manage, search, and seamlessly integrate their digitized content with existing business processes. For more information, visit www.ripcord.com.

About Exceltox Laboratories

Exceltox is a CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified laboratory offering advanced clinical and Covid testing services. We combine the latest in science and technology with a dedicated team of medical experts and account staff to ultimately provide “Personalized Care Powered by Excellence in Science, Service, & Results.” For more information, please visit www.exceltox.com.

Contacts

For press inquiries:

Lisa Astor



Public Relations, Ripcord



lastor@ripcord.com