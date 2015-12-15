Splitit Adds Three Executive Advisors Bringing Valuable Experience in Retail and Payments

Appointments add valuable insights and experience to support Splitit’s global growth strategy.

The executives, Paul Rosengard, Christopher Curtin and Michael Elias, with their strong relationships with leading retailers, will help identify and advise on strategic opportunities to accelerate acceptance and use of Splitit worldwide.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Splitit, a global payment technology company (ASX:SPT), announces the appointment of three senior executive advisors – Paul Rosengard, Christopher Curtin and Michael Elias – to support the Company’s strategic growth ambitions.

The executive advisors will help to expand Splitit’s acceptance by targeting many of the world’s leading retail, digital and payments brands. The executive advisors will also aid senior leadership on the Company’s go-to-market strategy to accelerate the acceptance and use of Splitit, especially in North America and Europe.

“We are excited to have the support of these three industry leaders who all bring strong retail relationships and deep experience across key industries to the table,” said Splitit CEO Brad Paterson. “Their experience in building global brands and forming strategic partnerships will be invaluable for our growth trajectory in the short and long term.”

The three new senior executive advisors are:

Paul Rosengard, based in New York, has extensive experience in building brands and supporting growth through sales, acquisition integration, digital transformation and marketing in all retail channels of distribution. He is currently the Executive Vice President and Head of Americas Wholesale and Licensing for True Religion Brand Jeans, leveraging his deep background in global sportswear and accessories with his more recent technology and logistics experiences. He also founded PFR Advisors serving new digital platforms, apparel companies, logistics providers and others. Prior to True Religion, he was President of Zalando’s North American DTC drop-ship platform — improving conversion rates, brand exposure, revenue, and profits. His robust fashion industry experience also includes C-suite positions with Li & Fung USA, Perry Ellis International and Randa Accessories. He is currently an adjunct professor and board member for Parsons School of Design. His other philanthropic non-profit board positions include the Fashion Scholarship Fund, National Father’s Day/Mother’s Day Council and Runway of Dreams.

Christopher Curtin, based in California, brings extensive brand, marketing, and innovation experience after successfully leading transformative initiatives at three category-leading companies – Visa, Hewlett-Packard and The Walt Disney Company. Most recently, Curtin spearheaded the transformation of Visa’s reputation and standing. He was also the lead strategist and negotiator for many of the company’s most high-profile partnerships. At Hewlett-Packard, he revitalized its digital presence driving a revenue lift of over $1 billion. Curtin held several roles at The Walt Disney Company, including serving as a special advisor to the Chairman and CEO of Disney and overseeing new media for its Destination businesses. He fostered unique partnerships at Disney with Google and Verizon to improve business and consumer satisfaction results. He serves on several boards, including Bloomberg Media Advisory Board, Spotify Soundboard and Georgetown University Law Center’s board of advisors.

Michael Elias, based in Israel, is an investor and executive with a focus on technology, revenue generation and business development. His particular experience is in extremely high-growth environments, taking disruptive technologies to market and forging strategic partnerships with Fortune 1,000 companies in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific. He is currently driving business development at Targeted.Ltd, an AI-driven cross-border investment banking platform for tech companies. He previously served as Chief Revenue Officer and EVP of Global Sales at EVRYTHNG, a leading Internet of Things platform for consumer products. He was also the Chief Business Officer at Idomoo, a native personalized video platform, driving all revenue functions, customer success and business development activities. He also has deep experience in venture capital serving as CEO of Tamir Fishman Ventures, a publicly traded V.C. firm on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Currently used by more than 2,000 e-commerce merchants in over 30 countries and shoppers in over 100 countries, Splitit invented a new way to pay, allowing consumers to use their existing credit cards to spread payments over time to manage their finances better. No applications, no fees and no hassle.

About Splitit

Splitit is a global payment solution provider that enables shoppers to use the credit they’ve earned by breaking up purchases into monthly interest-free installments using their existing credit card. Splitit enables merchants to improve conversion rates and increase average order value by giving customers an easy and fast way to pay for purchases over time without requiring additional approvals. Splitit serves many of Internet Retailer’s top 500 merchants and is accepted by more than 2,000 e-commerce merchants in over 30 countries and shoppers in over 130 countries. Headquartered in New York, Splitit has an R&D center in Israel and offices in London and Australia. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under ticker code SPT.

