The Jordan Company the Latest Private Equity Firm to Select Behavox for Improving Speed and Accuracy of Compliance and Data Archiving Capabilities

PE Firm Strengthens Protection of Reputation, Corporate Culture by Improving Ability to Analyze Data for Identifying Non-compliant Behavior Before It’s Too Late

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Behavox, which uses AI to enable enterprises to organize and refine their data into actionable information that protects and promotes business growth, today announced private equity firm The Jordan Company selected Behavox to help improve the effectiveness of its regulatory compliance program and rapidly identify non-compliant activity to protect its reputation and culture.

“ The Jordan Company is committed to the highest standards of corporate governance and committed to protecting our investors, employees, portfolio companies and other stakeholders,” said Ugo Ude, Chief Compliance Officer, The Jordan Company. “ We selected the Behavox AI platform to replace our previous system for Behavox’s ability to generate more meaningful data insights that better identify the compliance risks and needs of the PE community.”

The Jordan Company is using Behavox Compliance, which helps by applying AI and machine learning to reduce false positives while identifying non-compliant behavior quickly and accurately, before it results in industry fines, brand damage, and disruption to business continuity. The Jordan Company will also be using Behavox Archiving, which provides a single point of access to quickly and accurately retrieve all electronic communications of the firm.

“ Across the financial services industry, Behavox is known for our vast compliance experience and reputation as a trusted regulatory expert,” said Nabeel Ebrahim, Chief Revenue Officer of Behavox. “ The Jordan Company is the latest private equity firm that leverages Behavox to deliver efficient regulatory compliance, protect proprietary information and generate valuable data insights related to the operations of the firm.”

Compliance risks come from different places in different languages. Behavox’s multilingual enterprise solution covers the industry’s largest number of misconduct scenarios in several languages. Behavox enables clients to analyze data from more than 150 data types from internal communications, such as voice, email, text, social media, chat and collaboration on a variety of corporate and non-traditional applications including Microsoft Teams, Twitter, WeChat, WhatsApp and Zoom.

About Behavox Ltd.

Behavox is the gold standard for enterprise risk and compliance solutions. Its AI-powered technology helps global banks, hedge funds, private equity firms, and asset managers identify bad actors quickly and accurately, preventing massive fines and company-debilitating crises. Behavox solutions uncover financial regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion, and market manipulation as well as HR-related misconduct, such as racism, sexual harassment, and discrimination. As an award-winning team of innovators and industry experts, Behavox has a reputation for successfully implementing the largest, most complex, global projects in the market. Customers rely on Behavox as an indispensable extension of their teams. They depend on Behavox to protect the integrity of their operations and preserve the trust of their clients. Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Montreal, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Tokyo, London, and Abu Dhabi. More information about the company is available at www.behavox.com.

