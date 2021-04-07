The Korea Economic Daily Joins Klaytn in its Endeavor to Conquer the Crypto Space

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – April 7, 2021) – The Korea Economic Daily – one of the largest financial media outlets in Korea, operating over 10 multi-media properties covering digital and print media, TV, and publishing, has partnered with Korea’s leading mobile messenger provider, Kakao and Ground X, to bring the KLAY cryptocurrency to both mainstream Korean and global users.

So far, 32 well-known enterprises such as Binance, Huobi, Maker, or LG Electronics have joined the Klaytn Governance Council (GC), The Korea Economic Daily being the first media enterprise to join the (GC).

The Klaytn’s Governance Council’s role is to operate Klaytn’s consensus node thus, The Korean Economic Daily will serve as a key decision-maker in Klaytn’s business and technical agenda.

Crypto Rewards for Users

To familiarize the Korean public with the crypto world and the Klaytn blockchain, The Korea Economic Daily in partnership with Hankyung.com, one of its subsidiaries, has organized a series of events meant to both promote the Klaytn ecosystem and reward the readers with the Klaytn’s native token – KLAY.

Users will receive KLAY rewards in return for subscribing to Hankyung’s news service, or to its variety of other platforms – from financial investment platforms to content consumption platforms.

Overwhelming Public Reception to KLAY

Since the initial announcement, user reception has been overwhelming, with thousands of hankyung.com readers experiencing cryptocurrency for the first time. By introducing cryptocurrency to potentially millions of first-time users, Klaytn and the Korea Economic Daily is at the forefront of pushing the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency in Korea.

The ‘Korea Economic Daily’ President Kim Jung-ho, declared “We are very happy to co-operate with Klaytn and other industry leaders across all verticals; from IT and Finance to Gaming, leveraging our technological know-how and experience in large-scale service operation. As long as we continue to play a significant role in the global market, we will continue to contribute and help establish Klaytn as the standard blockchain platform for global users.”

Also, Jason Han, the CEO of ‘Ground X’, stated “The significance of a media conglomerate like the Hankyung Media Group joining the Klaytn Governance Council is not lost on the industry; Hankyung joins a vast group of leading global companies already actively pursuing multiple initiatives to grow the Klaytn eco-system.”

About Klaytn

A future-proof layer one solution, together with its native digital asset KLAY, Klaytn seeks to address the current issues of speed, scalability, and cost.

