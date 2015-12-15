CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DEERFIELD, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that the company will present at the following conferences in May:

Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference 2021 at 9:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 11, 2021;

BMO 16 th Annual Farm to Market Conference at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 19, 2021; and

Annual Farm to Market Conference at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 19, 2021; and BMO ESG Crop Input Producer Panel at 12:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 20, 2021

Investors who wish to access the live conference webcasts should visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the CF Industries Holdings, Inc. website until August 31, 2021.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

At CF Industries, our mission is to provide clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably. Our employees are focused on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship, and disciplined capital and corporate management. We are on a path to decarbonize our ammonia production network – the world’s largest – to enable green and blue hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial activities. Our nine manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America, and logistics capabilities enabling a global reach underpin our strategy to leverage our unique capabilities to accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the company to check there frequently.

Contacts

Media

Chris Close



Director, Corporate Communications



847-405-2542 – cclose@cfindustries.com

Investors

Martin Jarosick



Vice President, Investor Relations



847-405-2045 – mjarosick@cfindustries.com