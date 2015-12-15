Citizens Financial Group Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details

PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As previously announced, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) will report its second quarter 2021 earnings on July 20, 2021. The news release and supplemental materials will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com. CFG management will host a live conference call that morning with details as follows:

Time:

9:00 am (ET)

Dial-in:

Individuals may call in by dialing 877-336-4437, conference ID 2929135

Webcast/Presentation:

The live webcast will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

Replay Information:

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 pm ET on July 20 through August 20, 2021. Please dial (866) 207-1041 and enter access code 1469569. The webcast replay will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $187.2 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,000 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

CFG-IR

Contacts

Media: Peter Lucht — 781.655.2289

Investors: Kristin Silberberg — 203.900.6854

Related Stories

Bunge Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

Danimer Scientific Responds to SEC Staff Statement Regarding Accounting Treatment of Warrants

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Arco Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Announces March 31, 2021 Financial Results

Interplay (IPLY) Rereleases Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance On Consoles

You may have missed

Bunge Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

Danimer Scientific Responds to SEC Staff Statement Regarding Accounting Treatment of Warrants

Citizens Financial Group Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Arco Announces New Chief Financial Officer

IT Business Net
error: Content is protected !!