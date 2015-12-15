Code Corporation Adds Blake Christensen as New VP of Finance

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Code Corporation, a global leader in barcode scanning and data capture technologies, today announced it has hired industry veteran Blake Christensen as its new vice president of finance.





“We are pleased to welcome Blake as a significant member of our leadership team,” said Kent Hansen, CEO of Code Corporation. “His successful track record and extensive experience in leading the financial operations of technology and life science businesses are proof points of his skillset. We look forward to his strategic input and impact as we manage global market challenges and position Code for the future.”

Christensen comes to Code with more than 20 years of strategic finance and accounting experience, most recently servicing companies in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

As the VP of Finance, Christensen will lead Code’s finance strategy as it capitalizes on the forecasted rapid growth and expands into new markets and opportunities. Furthermore, because of his technical background and leadership, the IT team at Code will report to him as well.

Christensen launched his career in public accounting spending four years with two regional CPA firms in Salt Lake City, Utah after earning two Bachelors of Arts degrees in Finance and Accounting and a Master’s Degree of Professional Accountancy from the University of Utah.

From there, he went on to secure senior finance positions with technology companies including SaaS and Enterprise software companies in Natural Language Processing (NLP), Data Analytics, and Online Backup/Storage. From there, he transitioned to the pharmaceutical and medical device space where, for the last few years, he has focused on corporate controllership and strategic planning.

