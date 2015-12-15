Computer Recycling is Helping You Take the Guesswork out of E-Waste

UNION, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 07, 2021 / With environmental matters becoming a growing concern and blamed for everything from frequent inclement weather to thawing polar ice caps, electronic waste (e-waste) has often been cited as a contributing factor to the harmful effects that have been attributed to climate change. Furthermore, an old computer or television can potentially release various contaminants into the soil & water streams if left in the wrong place: this includes the decomposition of metals that can be toxic to the digestive & nervous systems of all life forms, such as manganese & chromium. This should be cause for enough concern that we realize that doing nothing is no longer an option.

Fortunately, we are taking steps to address these challenges to hopefully prevent them from becoming more significant problems down the road. Many states (including all in the northeast United States) have made sending electronics to a landfill illegal. Campaigns are becoming more widespread to encourage proper recycling of everything from household plastic & metals to old computers. And there is a reliable nationwide recycler to assist us with all of our e-waste recycling & data destruction needs: Computer Recycling, with over 20 years of experience.

We’re at the stage now where computers are with us wherever we go. Whether it’s a laptop or the newest iPhone model, these sleek, multitasking devices are becoming a more integral part of our lives than ever before. So much so that when it comes to proper management of an end-of-life device, we may not know where to start. A representative from Computer Recycling stated: “We’ve been doing this for a long time and have made significant investments in all areas of our business, including facility security & proper data destruction. Our new robotic shredder destroys hard drives to such an extent that sensitive information can never be retrieved again. With us, your equipment will be in good hands.”.

Generally, a company like Computer Recycling that dedicates itself to recycling e-waste will recycle all items powered by batteries or electricity. They are accessible to the public during general business hours Monday through Friday: usually, all one has to do is communicate briefly over the phone or email with personnel and drop off items upon arriving at the facility. This is a simple recycling option for an individual or small business in particular.

If you’re looking for a company that will make e-waste recycling simple & stress-free, Computer Recycling is the way to go. They are an all-purpose electronics recycling that specializes in secure data destruction, providing Certificates of Destruction verifying that all data stored on the hard drives they collect has been destroyed.

About Computer Recycling

Computer Recycling Inc. is a leading electronics recycling company committed to helping customers dispose of obsolete or unwanted electronic equipment. Offering a wide range of innovative recycling solutions, our team of industry-leading professionals provides exceptional customer service, flexible storage options, and fair pricing. Using our certified data wiping capabilities, we ensure all sensitive information is removed and that all electronics are disposed of safely and responsibly. For a full list of services please speak to a service representative or visit our official site here.

