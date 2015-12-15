Customers Bank Furthers National Expansion

Opens New Commercial Banking Office in Local Market

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CUBI–Customers Bank, a digital forward consumer and commercial bank with approximately $18.8 billion in assets, is building upon its national recognition for providing innovative banking products and services to commercial clients to advance its national expansion. The next phase of the expansion includes opening a new commercial banking office in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, located in the iconic Crescent building in Dallas, as well as a new office in Orlando, Florida and extending the bank’s existing presence in the Midwest, based in Chicago.

Jake Danielski, Senior Vice President, Market Executive – Texas will be responsible for directing the local Customers Bank teams to provide exceptional service and value through the bank’s high-tech/high-touch, single-point-of-contact banking model that delivers memorable customer experiences and long-term relationships.

David Stout joined the new commercial banking office and will serve as Vice President, Client Manager. Stout has more than 11 years of commercial lending and credit analysis experience working with middle market and real estate clients. Stout was trained in sales, marketing and underwriting at some of the largest banks in the country. David is a local entrepreneur who takes on a business owner’s perspective while acting as a trusted advisor to his clients. He was also recognized in 2016 as one of the Top Texans Under 30.

Matthew Chrastka also joins Danielski’s team as Vice President, Client Management. Chrastka brings more than 15 years of sales and management expertise garnered in highly competitive markets. His commercial banking experience also includes serving the needs of middle market clients across the DFW metroplex. His extensive expertise has enabled him to develop strong lasting relationships with clients that has enabled him to improve their experiences at former financial institutions. Chrastka is a serial entrepreneur who has started multiple successful companies where he built high-performing teams, transformed sales forces, and coached individuals to achieve a high level of success.

“Our team is excited to use Customers Bank’s unique service delivery model to change the way our clients see the importance of the relationship with their bank. We take great pride in building long-term relationships and being a valued asset in the growth and success of our customer’s businesses,” stated Danielski.

Customers Bank’s full suite of capabilities are delivered to clients by highly skilled local banking teams. The Dallas-Fort Worth team will use Customers Bank’s model to serve businesses and their principals of all sizes. The relationship between the banking team and the client will be paramount, rather than the size and complexity of the business to determine how the customer is served by the bank. The banking team will always be willing to help customers in other industries who have received the run-around from big banks.

Customers Bank’s depth of expertise spans real estate, financial services and technology industries. The Dallas-Fort Worth banking team will focus on privately owned businesses generating between $5 million and $100 million in revenue that need assistance in working capital financing, owner-occupied mortgage financing or investment real estate financing. The team will also assist companies that need sophisticated treasury management solutions for their cash management needs. The local banking team will also expand relationships within the financial services, fintech and specialty finance industries throughout the region.

Customers Bank provides financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals and families through its network of branch locations, digital platforms and commercial offices. It offers deposit, commercial lending, specialty lending and consumer lending products. The bank also offers wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lockbox, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay services and more. The cash management services include account reconciliation, collections, escrow and sweep accounts.

To learn more about Customers Bank and its products and services, visit www.customersbank.com.

