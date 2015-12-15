Gregory FCA Senior Vice President Joseph Hassett Named to 2021 Class of NIRI Fellows by National Investor Relations Institute

Veteran IR Executive Has Led Gregory FCA’s Investor Relations Work for 15 Years

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) has announced that Senior Vice President of Gregory FCA Joseph Hassett has been named to the 2021 class of NIRI Fellows.





The NIRI Fellows Program recognizes distinguished professionals who demonstrate leadership, integrity, involvement, and IR knowledge while advancing or supporting the investor relations profession. NIRI Fellows are called to continued service as leaders, mentors, content distributors, and ambassadors of NIRI and investor relations. This annual distinction has been bestowed on a select few investor relations professionals since its inception in 2013.

“Joe’s lifelong commitment has made investor relations a more transparent and valuable process for the hundreds of companies he has served and the investors who have come to rely on his open and ethical approach to communicating corporate finance,” says Greg Matusky, Founder and CEO of Gregory FCA. “His integrity and expertise have enhanced the corporate reputation of Gregory FCA and helped all 96 of our team members better understand the financial underpinnings of the clients we serve.”

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business who also holds an MBA from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Hassett began his career working for a Fortune 500 consumer credit company, before founding his own investor relations firm, which he merged into Gregory FCA in 2006. Since then, Hassett has been a major proponent of the integration of investor relations and public relations, serving healthcare, industrial, energy, and financial services clients.

“Joe’s remarkable professional skills are only rivaled by the leadership and support he has provided his Gregory FCA colleagues,” says Matusky. “His willingness to share his knowledge has established him as a trusted and beloved advisor, confidant, and subject matter expert within our firm. He has played a major role in transforming Gregory FCA into a national force in public and investor relations.”

Joe Hassett lives in Audubon, Pennsylvania with his wife Karen.

