Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Announces March 31, 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (the “Company,” “we,” or “our”) (NASDAQ:HCAP) announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Q1-2021 Q1-2020 Amount Per



share Amount Per



share Net investment income $120,566 $0.02 $988,670 $0.17 Core net investment income (1) 120,566 0.02 988,670 0.17 Net realized gains (losses) on investments 6,445,524 1.08 (86,427 ) (0.01 ) Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments (3,046,949 ) (0.51 ) (4,579,537 ) (0.77 ) Benefit for taxes on unrealized losses on investments 933,742 0.16 — — Net income (loss) $4,452,883 $0.75 ($3,677,294 ) ($0.62 ) Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 5,968,296 5,949,548

(1) Core net investment income and core net investment income per share are non-GAAP financial measures. For the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, there were no adjustments to GAAP net investment income and GAAP net investment income per share to arrive at core net investment income and core net investment income per share.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Portfolio investments at fair value $ 77,137,550 $ 89,554,573 Total assets $ 106,992,348 $ 129,944,513 Net assets $ 66,669,404 $ 62,216,521 Shares outstanding 5,968,296 5,968,296 Net asset value per share $ 11.17 $ 10.42 Q1-2021 Q1-2020 Portfolio activity during the period: New debt investments $ — $ 1,225,000 New equity investments — 200,000 Exits of debt investments (5,490,788 ) (2,196,600 ) Exits of equity investments (2,791,241 ) (102,421 ) Principal repayments (1,594,893 ) (846,241 ) Net activity $ (9,876,922 ) $ (1,720,262 ) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Number of portfolio company investments 20 21 Number of debt investments 13 14 Weighted average yield of debt and other income producing investments (1): Cash 9.1 % 9.0 % PIK 2.3 % 2.6 % Fee amortization 0.9 % 0.3 % Total 12.3 % 11.9 % Weighted average yield on total investments (2): Cash 7.4 % 6.9 % PIK 1.8 % 2.0 % Fee amortization 0.8 % 0.2 % Total 10.0 % 9.1 %

(1) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rates for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective fair values of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio as a percentage of our debt and other income producing investments. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company’s investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company’s expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors. GK Holdings, Inc. and ProAir Holdings Corporation were excluded from the calculation as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 because they were on non-accrual status as of those dates. (2) The dollar-weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company’s total investments. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company’s investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company’s expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors.

FIRST QUARTER 2021 OPERATING RESULTS

Net investment income was $0.1 million, or $0.02 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to net investment income of $1.0 million, or $0.17 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, a decrease of $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 2020. The decrease in net investment income during the 2021 first quarter as compared to the 2020 first quarter primarily resulted from a reduction in the size of the Company’s income-earning portfolio in 2021, a lower weighted-average effective yield on the income-producing portfolio, and increased professional fees incurred, primarily in connection with the pending merger with Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (“PTMN”), partially offset by lower interest expense, due to lower weighted-average borrowings outstanding during the first quarter of 2021, and reduced management fees. The Company incurred $0.3 million, or $0.04 per share, in professional fees in connection with the pending merger with PTMN during the three months ended March 31, 2021 and the Company expects to incur an additional $1.5 million, or $0.24 per share, in professional fees relating to the pending merger with PTMN.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company recorded net operating income of $4.5 million, compared to a net operating loss of $3.7 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Per share earnings were $0.75 during the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to net loss of $0.62 per share in the three months ended March 31, 2020. The $8.2 million increase between periods was primarily attributable to a $1.5 million change in unrealized appreciation between comparative periods, an increase in realized gains of $6.5 million, and a $0.9 million benefit for deferred taxes on unrealized losses on investments incurred during the three months ended March 31, 2021, offset by a $0.9 million decrease in net investment income as discussed above.

As of March 31, 2021, our total portfolio investments at fair value and total assets were $77.1 million and $107.0 million, respectively, compared to $89.6 million and $129.9 million at December 31, 2020, respectively. Net asset value per share was $11.17 at March 31, 2021, compared to $10.42 at December 31, 2020.

The Company exited one portfolio company during the three months ended March 31, 2021. The significant investment activity for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was as follows:

Investment Sales and Payoffs

On March 1, 2021, the Company received $5.5 million from National Program Management & Project Controls, LLC (“NPMPC”) representing full payoffs at par for both of the senior secured term loan and the senior secured delayed draw term loan and the Company also received a prepayment fee of $0.1 million. In addition, the Company received proceeds of $9.0 million for the sale of its Class A membership interests in NPMPC. An additional $0.1 million is held in escrow and is scheduled to be released to the Company at a later date once certain conditions are met. The Company generated an internal rate of return (IRR*) of 13.9% on its debt investments and 81.2% on its equity investment in NPMPC.

* IRR is the rate of return that makes the net present value of all cash flows into or from the investment equal to zero, and is calculated based on the amount of each cash flow received or invested by the Company and the day it was received or invested.

“ We had a successful quarter. Despite the shrinking portfolio of interest earning assets and the elevated operating expenses related to the pending merger with Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, we generated net investment income for shareholders. Furthermore, we continue to benefit from our focus on active portfolio management that, coupled with a recovering US economy, resulted in significant realized gains and led to a material increase in our net asset value to $11.17 per share at period end, compared to a pre-pandemic net asset value of $11.23 at December 2019,” concluded Mr. Jolson.

CREDIT QUALITY

The Company employs various risk management and monitoring tools to categorize and assess its investments. No less frequently than quarterly, the Company applies an investment risk rating system which uses a five-level numeric scale. In determining an investment rating, Company management takes into account various aspects of a company’s performance during the measurement period and assigns an investment rating to each aspect, which are then averaged. Such averages may inform, but do not necessarily determine, the investment rating assigned to a company. The following is a description of the conditions associated with each investment rating:

Investment Rating 1 is used for investments that are performing above expectations, and whose risks remain favorable compared to the expected risk at the time of the original investment.

Investment Rating 2 is used for investments that are performing within expectations and whose risks remain neutral compared to the expected risk at the time of the original investment. All new loans are initially rated 2.

Investment Rating 3 is used for investments that are performing below expectations and that require closer monitoring, but where no loss of return or principal is expected. Portfolio companies with a rating of 3 may be out of compliance with financial covenants.

Investment Rating 4 is used for investments that are performing substantially below expectations and whose risks have increased substantially since the original investment. These investments are often in workout. Investments with a rating of 4 are those for which there is an increased possibility of loss of return, but no loss of principal is expected.

Investment Rating 5 is used for investments that are performing substantially below expectations and whose risks have increased substantially since the original investment. These investments are almost always in workout. Investments with a rating of 5 are those for which loss of return and principal is expected.

As of March 31, 2021, the weighted average risk rating of the debt investments in the Company’s portfolio decreased to 2.79 from 2.74 in the previous quarter. Also, as of March 31, 2021, three of the Company’s thirteen debt investments were rated 1, three investments were rated 2, three investments were rated 3, four investments were rated 4, and no investments were rated 5. As of March 31, 2021, two investments with a combined fair value of $6.2 million were on non-accrual status.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Our liquidity and capital resources are derived from our senior secured revolving credit facility, proceeds received from offerings of our securities, if any, such as the 2022 Notes in August 2017, cash flows from operations, including investment sales and repayments, and cash income earned. Our primary uses of funds from operations include investments in portfolio companies and other operating expenses we incur, as well as the payment of distributions to the holders of our common stock. We used, and expect to continue to use, these capital resources as well as proceeds from any future public and private offerings of securities to finance our investment activities. To the extent the pending merger with PTMN does not close, we may amend or refinance our leverage facilities and borrowings, in order to, among other things, modify covenants or the interest rates payable and extend the reinvestment period or maturity date.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $28.8 million of cash and restricted cash and $7.3 million of undrawn borrowing capacity under its senior secured revolving credit facility. On April 1, 2021, the Company repaid $10.0 million on the senior secured revolving credit facility. As of May 7, 2021, the Company had fully repaid the balance on its senior secured revolving credit facility. The revolving period under the credit facility is scheduled to end on June 30, 2021. The credit facility is secured by all of the Company’s assets.

SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS SUBSEQUENT TO MARCH 31, 2021

On April 5, 2021, the Company sold its membership interests in Infinite Care, LLC and received a final payment to satisfy the amounts outstanding under its senior secured term loan and revolving line of credit provided to Infinite Care, LLC. The Company received $7.6 million in gross proceeds at the closing of the transaction. An additional $2.2 million of proceeds is scheduled to be released to the Company at various dates during the two-year period following the closing date of the transaction once certain conditions are met.

On April 30, 2021, the Company received $2.5 million from Water-Land Manufacturing & Supply, LLC, representing a full payoff at par of the Company’s junior secured term loan. The Company also received a $25,000 prepayment fee upon the payoff.

On May 3, 2021, the Company received $4.4 million from Safety Services Acquisition Corp., representing a full payoff at par of the Company’s senior secured term loan. The Company retained its Series A preferred stock investment in Safety Services Acquisition Corp.

ABOUT HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORPORATION

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) provides customized financing solutions to privately held small and mid-sized companies in the U.S., generally targeting companies with annual revenues of less than $100 million and annual EBITDA of less than $15 million. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation primarily by making direct investments in the form of senior debt, subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, minority equity investments. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is externally managed and has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. For more information about Harvest Capital Credit Corporation, visit www.harvestcapitalcredit.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future events, results and conditions. Any statements that are not of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Certain factors could cause actual events, results and conditions, including those relating to the timing or likelihood of the closing of the pending merger with PTMN, to differ materially from those discussed or projected in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the failure to secure the shareholder approval required for the consummation of the merger with PTMN, the failure to fulfill all of the other various conditions to the consummation of the merger, changes in our relationships and contractual arrangements with lenders and our portfolio companies and changes in economic, market or other conditions, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Company and its portfolio companies’ results of operations and financial condition. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS: Non-affiliated/non-control investments, at fair value (cost of $44,009,529 at 3/31/2021 and $45,081,806 at 12/31/20) $ 43,076,198 $ 43,075,802 Affiliated investments, at fair value (cost of $26,576,003 at 3/31/21 and $34,972,335 at 12/31/20) 24,090,925 35,563,428 Control investments, at fair value (cost of $14,078,735 at 3/31/21 and $13,980,200 at 12/31/20) 9,970,427 10,915,343 Cash 17,512,542 7,905,299 Restricted cash 11,250,378 31,478,661 Interest receivable 501,995 545,330 Accounts receivable – other 331,698 106,415 Deferred financing costs 144,943 205,630 Other assets 113,242 148,605 Total assets $ 106,992,348 $ 129,944,513 LIABILITIES: Revolving line of credit $ 10,000,000 $ 35,591,406 2022 Notes (net of deferred offering costs and unamortized discount of $354,732 at 3/31/21 and $410,330 at 12/31/20) 28,395,268 28,339,670 Accrued interest payable 98,976 114,367 Accounts payable – base management fees 416,194 474,217 Accounts payable – administrative services 350,000 350,000 Accounts payable – accrued expenses 759,919 1,622,003 Deferred tax liability 302,587 1,236,329 Total liabilities 40,322,944 67,727,992 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) NET ASSETS: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 6,610,261 issued and 5,968,296 outstanding at 3/31/21 and 12/31/20 6,610 6,610 Capital in excess of common stock 89,578,243 89,578,243 Treasury shares, at cost, 641,965 shares at 3/31/21 and 12/31/20 (6,723,505 ) (6,723,505 ) Accumulated over distributed earnings (16,191,944 ) (20,644,827 ) Total net assets 66,669,404 62,216,521 Total liabilities and net assets $ 106,992,348 $ 129,944,513 Common stock outstanding 5,968,296 5,968,296 Net asset value per common share $ 11.17 $ 10.42

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Investment Income: Interest: Cash – non-affiliated/non-control investments $ 881,146 $ 1,564,087 Cash – affiliated investments 570,151 1,301,790 Cash – control investments 98,535 — PIK – non-affiliated/non-control investments 130,654 109,634 PIK – affiliated investments 138,064 155,328 PIK – control investments 98,535 — Amortization of fees, discounts and premiums Non-affiliated/non-control investments 55,712 89,995 Affiliated investments 97,633 59,747 Total interest income 2,070,430 3,280,581 Other income 126,210 6,180 Total investment income 2,196,640 3,286,761 Expenses: Interest expense – revolving line of credit 59,392 321,119 Interest expense – unused line of credit 50,851 55,396 Interest expense – deferred financing costs 61,935 58,005 Interest expense – 2022 Notes 440,235 440,235 Interest expense – deferred offering costs and discount 55,597 51,853 Total interest expense 668,010 926,608 Professional fees 451,533 209,045 General and administrative 190,337 231,272 Base management fees 416,194 581,166 Administrative services expense 350,000 350,000 Total expenses 2,076,074 2,298,091 Net Investment Income 120,566 988,670 Net realized gains (losses): Non-Affiliated / Non-Control investments — (86,427 ) Control investments 6,445,524 — Net realized gains (losses) 6,445,524 (86,427 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments: Non-Affiliated / Non-Control investments 1,072,674 (3,242,104 ) Affiliated investments (3,076,171 ) (1,727,883 ) Control investments (1,043,452 ) 390,450 Net change in appreciation depreciation on investments (3,046,949 ) (4,579,537 ) Total net unrealized and realized losses on investments 3,398,575 (4,665,964 ) Benefit for taxes on unrealized losses on investments 933,742 — Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 4,452,883 $ (3,677,294 ) Net investment income per share $0.02 $0.17 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share $0.75 ($0.62 ) Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 5,968,296 5,949,548

© 2021 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation

Contacts

Investors & Media Relations

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation



Joseph Jolson



Chairman & Chief Executive Officer



(415) 835-8970



jjolson@harvestcaps.com

William E. Alvarez, Jr



Chief Financial Officer



(212) 906-3589



balvarez@harvestcaps.com