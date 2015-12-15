Interplay (IPLY) Rereleases Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance On Consoles

Play the Original Classic on Your Favorite Current-Gen Systems

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / Experience a classic Dungeons & Dragons action role-playing game, as Interplay Entertainment (IPLY) and Wizards of the Coast rerelease the iconic action-RPG Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance on Xbox X|S, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles with enhanced graphics; up to 4k on Xbox, PS4 Pro and above.

This revival of the original Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance puts the ‘action’ back into the action-RPG genre, plunging players into the heart of Faerûn. As well as looting and leveling, players must actively defend against and dodge attacks, evade deadly traps and fight hordes of monsters ranging from swarming kobolds to the iconic and all-consuming Gelatinous Cube.

Featuring three customizable heroes, this epic adventure spans dozens of locations across three massive acts, through the dungeons beneath the city of Baldur’s Gate, to the peak of Burning Eye mountain, deep into the Underdark and beyond.

With a PC and mobile launch planned, now’s your time to grab a friend or brave a dungeon alone and play the remastered original ahead of the all-new Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance coming in June!

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance is available now via digital release for Microsoft Xbox S|X, Sony PlayStation 4 and 5, and Nintendo Switch for $29.99 (£29.99/€29.99). Fans can now play the remastered original ahead of the all-new Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance coming in June!

Key Features:

A re-release of the beloved console classic, now with 4K scaling on the Xbox or PS4 Pro.

Three race and class combinations. Play as a dwarven fighter (Kromlech), a human archer (Vahn) or an elven sorceress (Adrianna).

11 vividly rendered spells, including Magic Missile, Otuluk’s Icy Sphere, and Mordenkainen’s Sword.

More than 40 different types of monsters and boss villains.

Over 25 active and passive skills to buff your adventurer’s ability to deal and take damage.

Varied environments, from the sewers beneath the city of Baldur’s Gate, to the Sunset Mountains, to the Marshes of Chelimber.

Four difficulty levels to challenge even the hardiest adventurer; “Easy”, “Normal”, “Hard” and “Extreme”.

Fully voice-acted by an all-star cast.

Local co-op support!

About Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro, Inc., is an award-winning developer and publisher of tabletop and digital games that ignite a sense of adventure in passionate players around the globe. Best known for publishing groundbreaking fantasy franchises, MAGIC: THE GATHERING® and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS®, Wizards is dedicated to bringing together world-class talent to create unforgettable play experiences at its headquarters in Washington and studios in Austin and Montreal. Learn more at www.wizards.com.

About Interplay Entertainment

Interplay Entertainment Corp (IPLY). is a publisher and developer of entertainment software headquartered in Southern California. Interplay’s owned intellectual properties include Battle Chess, ClayFighter, Descent, Earthworm Jim, Freespace, Giants, Messiah, MDK, Run Like Hell, and Sacrifice, in addition to its publishing and development imprint Black Isle Studios.















