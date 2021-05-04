Stakeholders from the Australian Government Highlight the Use of AI in Creating Smart and High-Performance Governance

Australia, May 4, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – Australia played host to a content-rich virtual conference on Artificial Intelligence on Thursday, 22 April 2021. World AI Show convened over 300 online participants that included major stakeholders of Australia’s AI ecosystem including Government authorities, top AI experts & solution providers. The online conference featured leading AI organisations such as Dataiku and Tiger Analytics amongst others to discuss Australia’s AI prospects.

“Finding the right business context for AI is a big part of the game as it opens up a plethora of possibilities. However, innovations such as AI must be contextualised and integrated into a company usecase,” stated Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon. He further added, “Virtual events are providing opportunities for such discussions to take place during these difficult times.”

The conference was hosted on the world-renowned virtual events platform, Vmeets that provided an immersive digital experience for participants to engage in keynotes, panel discussions, Q&A sessions, technology use-cases, industry solutions, applied AI showcases and the latest go-to-market innovations.

World AI Show – Australia covered key topics such as AI-driven digital transformation for enterprise, Accelerating and Operationalizing AI deployments within any organization, Data visualization bringing business intelligence to life, Ethical implications of enterprise AI and much more.

Some of the top speakers who attended the event included Ruby Wolff, COO, Aramex; William Yeoh, Associate Professor, Deakin University; Oleg Kravets, Global Head of Data and Analytics, The Travel Corporation; Amir H. Gandomi, Professor of Data Science, University of Technology Sydney; Angela Kim, Head of Analytics and AI, Teachers Health Fund; and Joshua Arvin Lat, Chief Technology Officer, NuWorks Interactive Labs, to name a few.

Highlights and key takeaways from World AI Show – Australia:

World AI Show started with an interesting panel discussion on “AI and Public Sector – Combining to create Smart and high-performance Governments” where the panellists discussed the immense opportunities presented by AI and also the risks associated with it. Also, an attempt was made to unearth the potential for AI to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the near future.

The panellists who joined the discussion included Kate Harrington, Head of Strategic Digital Initiatives,NSW Government Chief Information & Digital Office; Ed Santow, Human Rights Commissioner, Australian Human Rights Commission; Manohar Esarapu, CIO, City of Port Phillip; Dr Mahesh Prakash, Senior Principal Research Scientist, CSIRO DATA61 and moderated by Reynaldo Lugtu, Founder & CEO, Hungry Workhorse.

In a keynote on “Saving the world’s rarest dolphin with AI & Drones” by Tane Van Der Boon, Co-founder & Technical Lead, MAUI63 spoke about the critically endangered Māui dolphins. He shared some light on how MAUI63’s UAV (drone) equipped with AI is helping gather crucial data which is required by the policymakers to make data-driven, informed decisions to protect these animals.

The show also featured an interesting tech talk by Shaun McGirr, AI Evangelist, Dataiku on the topic “AI: From Cost to Revenue Center”.

In a panel discussion on “How Banks and Financial Institutions are making the most of AI” moderated by Neal Cross, Co-founder and Chairman, PictureWealth the panellists discussed various challenges faced in engaging people with AI-driven projects and how large organizations set up their AI framework.

The panellists who joined the discussion included Dan Jermyn, GM Chief Decision Scientist,, Commonwealth Bank of Australia; Kshira Saagar, Chief Data Officer, Latitude Financial Services and Sonny Supriyadi, SVP, Head, Pricing and Data Analytics, Maybank Indonesia.

World AI Show – Australia was officially sponsored by Platinum Sponsor – as Dataiku and Bronze Sponsor – Tiger Analytics.

