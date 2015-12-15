Vizio and Kidoodle.TV(R) Unveil “Kids Corner”

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) and VIZIO today announced the launch of a first-to-market Kids & Family “Kids Corner” entertainment experience created to support their commitment to families.

Now, SmartCast families have 24/7 access to free ad-supported entertainment all month long in the “Kids Corner” sponsored by Kidoodle.TV (owned by APMC). SmartCast is VIZIO’s operating system that comes equipped with every new VIZIO Smart TV and powers an array of entertainment options for millions of households right out of the box. VIZIO is dedicated to building personalized experiences for the modern consumer, where viewers have on-demand, instant access to the entertainment they love. VIZIO is continuously enhancing the platform with new features and content that automatically updates, so users have countless entertainment options, all while staying healthy and safe in their home.

The co-branded “Kids Corner” is curated to do just that. The content destination offers entertainment for children 10 and under, including popular short-form television from the Kidoodle.TV service like PAW Patrol: Pup Tales, Peppa Pig Minis, PJ Masks, and Ricky Zoom, along with a selection of feature film family favorites offered by VIZIO like Scoob! (2020) and Dolittle (2020).

Kidoodle.TV® is a free ad-supported video on-demand Safe Streaming™ service that prides itself on offering a selection of hand-picked entertainment, previewed by real parents to prevent inappropriate content from reaching its young viewers. With over 25,000 episodes of education-based, skills-building, and entertaining themes, Kidoodle.TV can be accessed on over 1000 devices.

“Today’s announcement furthers APMC’s commitment to providing families with entertainment they love, without cost or compromise to safety. We are proud to partner with VIZIO SmartCast to deliver peace-of-mind to families at this time, ensuring their kids are safe while streaming Kidoodle.TV,” said Neil Gruninger, President and Chief Product Officer of APMC.

“We are pleased to offer VIZIO SmartCast families the Kids Corner destination with hundreds of hours of kid-safe programming from Kidoodle.TV,” said Adam Bergman, VP of National Ad Sales for VIZIO. “This sponsored hub is a great example of the unique ways VIZIO can work with brands and media companies to deliver curated content carousels and customized themed programming that delights consumer audiences of all ages.”

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO’s mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

About APMC and Kidoodle.TV®

Kidoodle.TV® is a family-focused Safe Streaming™ service committed to ensuring children have a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV is the place where parents and caregivers can trust that their children will be safe and not exposed to something harmful or inappropriate. Every piece of content available on Kidoodle.TV is strictly vetted by caring people committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids™. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Vizio SmartCast, Android TV, Xfinity X1, Apple TV, LG, Samsung Smart TV, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Jio, Connected TVs, and many other streaming media devices. Kidoodle.TV is owned and operated by A Parent Media Co. Inc., a family-based company. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom’s Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, and platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award.

Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more.

*Content availability varies by location.

Kidoodle.TV Media Contact:

Contact | media@kidoodle.tv

VIZIO Media Contact:

Melissa Hourigan

Fabric Media

melissa@fabricmedia.net

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

SOURCE: Kidoodle.TV

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/645869/Vizio-and-KidoodleTVR-Unveil-Kids-Corner